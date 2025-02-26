Subscribe
Search

Windward Launches Detention & Demurrage Automation

February 26, 2025

Windward (LSE: WNWD) launched its AI-Powered Detention & Demurrage (D&D) Automation solution, in what it is calling a first step in a mission to revolutionize global trade with Gen-AI-powered automation. Designed to eliminate the persistent cost uncertainty plaguing freight forwarders, the D&D automation solution processes customer contracts at scale. It calculates and communicates actual D&D costs in real time by accounting for all variables ranging from tariff extraction to shipment mapping and contract details. 

Detention and Demurrage (D&D) charges are a critical problem in the industry and are among the most persistent and costly challenges in freight forwarding and supply chains. Forwarders operate in a chaotic, high-volume environment with fragmented ecosystems and contracts that differ by carrier, port, cargo type, currency, and customer terms, with D&D charges ranging from $75 to $300 per container per day.

Windward’s D&D Automation solution gives back control to the freight forwarders and eliminates these inefficiencies by providing a real-time, automated approach to detention and demurrage management. The platform considers customer-specific tariffs, port-specific terms, free days, holidays, and working hours. By processing customers' unstructured data (e.g., tariffs, contracts) at scale, Windward enables the shift of these processes to AI-driven automation, accelerating invoicing cycles for freight forwarders and reducing the billing time from over 30 days to under a minute.

“Demurrage and detention have traditionally been a complex process that has required a lot of human resources to manage and coordinate for both customers and us as forwarders. At Rhenus Logistics, we are always looking for innovative technologies. We now have a substantially more efficient procedure by integrating Windward automation into our Detention and Demurrage processes. This increases the speed and enhances the efficiency of the detention and demurrage calculations performed by our operations teams today,” said Alberto Martinez, VP Global Ocean Freight at Rhenus Logistics.

The solution also enhances financial control, enabling companies to verify carrier invoices instantly, detect discrepancies, and proactively prevent overcharges. Windward empowers teams to optimize costs, strengthen customer trust, and maintain financial agility by automating and eliminating challenging manual workflows, including the frustrating reconciliation process.

Technology Ports Logistics

Related Logistics News

Tanker Vessel Fure Viken Image Courtesy Furetank

Furetank Completes First Bio-LNG Bunkering
Copyright Hugh O'Neill/AdobeStock

After 50 Years, Bangladesh, Pakistan Resume Direct Trade
Source: Ports Australia

Ports Australia Calls for Action on Cyber Security
Lake Washington Ship Canal (LWSC) Large Lock Center Miter Gate Replacement. Image courtesy Manson Construction

MEGA MACHINES: Manson Prepares to Add “The Bionic Man” of...
Source: CBP

CBP and Royal Caribbean Use Biometric Facial Recognition...
Dredging Photo_Courtesy_Port of Oakland

'Sustainable Dredging' at the Port of Oakland

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Industry Responds Positively to EU Clean Industrial Deal

Industry Responds Positively to EU Clean Industrial Deal

U.S. Dockworkers Ratify New Six-year Contract

U.S. Dockworkers Ratify New Six-year Contract

Furetank Completes First Bio-LNG Bunkering

Furetank Completes First Bio-LNG Bunkering

A Global Outlook – The Next Generation of Maritime Leaders Speak

A Global Outlook – The Next Generation of Maritime Leaders Speak

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Maguire: King coal will remain the top-ranked fuel in India, despite a new clean energy pipeline
Australia funds Queensland study on producing aviation fuel from sugarcane scrap
British Business – February 27,