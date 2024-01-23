Wiltshire Named Acting Director of Port Everglades

The Broward County Commission has approved the appointment of Glenn A. Wiltshire as Acting Director of Broward County's Port Everglades Department. Wiltshire, the current Deputy Port Director, will take the helm when CEO and Port Director Jonathan Daniels departs on February 3 for his new role as Executive Director of Maryland Port Administration and the Port of Baltimore.

Wiltshire's responsibilities include managing the seaport's diverse maritime initiatives that generate more than $33 billion in economic activity statewide annually, support 9,584 local direct jobs and result in more than $1.18 billion in state and local taxes.

"Glenn has demonstrated his ability and steadiness in leading the port in two previous periods of transitions. I am appreciative of his willingness to assist once again in this role," said Broward County Administrator Monica Cepero. "A national recruitment has been initiated for the next CEO and Port Director." Wiltshire has committed to continuing to serve the port in his permanent capacity as Deputy Port Director after the selection of a new Port Director has been made.

"I appreciate the confidence that Monica and the Board of County Commissioners have placed in me to step in as Acting Director, and I look forward to keeping the port on the progressive path set by Jonathan," Wiltshire said.

Wiltshire joined Port Everglades in 2006 as the Deputy Port Director after his retirement from the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) as Captain of the Port for New York/New Jersey. He has successfully implemented several innovative programs to support increasing cargo, cruise and energy volumes, and has worked closely with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other state and federal agencies to move the port forward with innovative programs.

He currently serves as a member of the South Florida District Export Council for the U.S. Department of Commerce and is president of the Florida Ocean Alliance.

A native of Little Falls, NJ, Wiltshire graduated from the United States Coast Guard Academy in 1976. He received a master's degree in public administration from the John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University in 1982.