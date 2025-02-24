Wilson Sons Reports 3% Growth in Container Handling at Santa Clara Terminal in 2024

Wilson Sons reports that it recorded significant operational efficiency gains at Santa Clara Container Terminal in 2024. This waterway terminal is in the Triunfo Petrochemical Complex in Rio Grande do Sul. It ended last year with a 3% increase in container handling compared to 2023. The segment with the most significant representation in these results was export, followed by import and cabotage.

Altogether, 52,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) were handled. The goods that most contributed to this increase were chemicals, resins, frozen chicken, and wood, which account for 67% of all goods handled at the terminal in 2024. The main cities of origin were Triunfo, Gravataí, Taquari, and Garibaldi, respectively. Belgium, China, Chile, India, and Peru were the primary destinations.

The primary goods transported in exports were resins, steel waste, and wood, representing 79% of the total. Regarding imports, chemicals, resins, and paper accounted for 73%. In cabotage, most operations involved packaging, resins, and steel sheets, representing 94% of the total.

The sustainability involved in the operations was an important factor in 2024, driving a 55% drop in waterway transportation emissions of tCO2e (tons of carbon dioxide equivalent). A single ship can transport cargo equivalent to hundreds of trucks, reducing greenhouse gas emissions per ton. Furthermore, waterway transportation helps avoid overloading the highways, reduces traffic jams and wear and tear on the infrastructure, and positively impacts the environment.

Santa Clara Container Terminal carries out multimodal transport of imports, exports, and cabotage. It has two barges and four weekly calls between Triunfo and Rio Grande, carrying goods from Rio Grande do Sul to the world. In addition to generating more commercial opportunities in Rio Grande do Sul, boosting inland waterway transport greatly supports the development of more sustainable logistics projects, as it helps to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases.