28895 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 9, 2021

Webb Searches for New President as Keith Michel Plans Retirement

Webb Institute’s waterfront campus, located in Glen Cove, NY, on the North Shore of Long Island. Photo courtesy Webb Institute

Webb Institute’s waterfront campus, located in Glen Cove, NY, on the North Shore of Long Island. Photo courtesy Webb Institute

After nine years president of Webb Institute, R. Keith Michel announced plans to retire effective June 30, 2022, and the search is on for his successor at this top-ranked undergraduate institution specializing in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering. 

Founded in 1889 by New York-based shipbuilder William H. Webb, Webb Institute is the only full-tuition scholarship, private undergraduate program of its kind in the United States, with a maximum of 28 students being accepted into the program each year.

Michel will leave a lasting influence on Webb with major milestone accomplishments including the Campaign for Webb, where members of the Webb community contributed a record-breaking $51.6 million in gifts and pledges; the design and construction of the state-of-the-art Couch Academic Center; and the expansion of the scholarship program to meet all demonstrated financial need of incoming students, to name a few. 

In August 2021, a committee of trustees, with the input of selected faculty members, administrators, and students, initiated a national search to identify qualified candidates. Jon LaBerge, Vice Chairman of Webb’s Board of Trustees, is chairing the search committee.  The search committee, working together with the national search firm WittKieffer, will conduct the search process, select and interview candidates, update the Webb community on the process and progress, and recommend a candidate to the Board for final approval.

Members of the search committee include: Jon J. LaBerge, Search Committee Chair; Bruce S. Rosenblatt, President of Bruce S. Rosenblatt & Associates, LLC; Dr. George Campbell Jr., President Emeritus of Cooper Union; Joseph J. Cuneo, retired Chairman of MARINEX International; Roderick MacKinnon, Professor at The Rockefeller University; Dr. Jennifer K. Waters, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at SUNY Maritime; and Christopher Wiernicki, Chairman, President, and C.E.O. of American Bureau of Shipping.

Related News

David Ince, Event Director, Reed Exhibitions

EDITORIAL: See You Online @ Oi Connect!

 Dr. Catherine Warner, Director, NATO CMRE. Photo: CMRE

Interview: Dr. Catherine Warner, Director, NATO CMRE

 © Rostislav Ageev/AdobeStock

Haifa Port Sale Expected to Fetch $600m or More, Bidders Line Up

 © VectorMine/AdobeStock

Methane Emission Reduction takes Center Stage of UN GHG Report

 © Pawin/AdobeStock

Container Shipping: China-US Box Rates Eclipse $20,000 Mark, a Record

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

3rd Officer on Bulk carrier

● St. Petersburg, Russia

EXXONMOBIL Petroleum Corporation Cyprus

● Nicosia, Nicosia, Cyprus

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int