Webb Named CEO of North Queensland Bulk Ports

North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation (NQBP) announced the appointment of Brendan Webb as its new chief executive officer.

Starting in October, Webb—who is currently CEO of Ports Victoria—will take over from acting CEO Belinda Kenny, who has led the government-owned port authority during the recruitment process following the resignation of previous CEO Nicolas Fertin in December last year.

“We believe that Brendan is the right person to lead NQBP to deliver on our long-term vision to be global leaders in the sustainable facilitation of port trade and further the economy of Queensland,” said NQBP chair Jane McTaggart. “Brendan has a strong commitment to Mackay and north Queensland, having previously worked in the Mackay region for 11 years.”

Webb has extensive commercial experience, having held senior leadership roles in heavy haulage and mining support sectors. “He has experience in commercial sales, trade development, and 24/7 operations including safety and emergency management,” McTaggart said.

Webb said, “As a former general manager with NQBP for almost five years, I hold a deep connection with the organization. I look forward to leading a positive team culture, and fostering a unified organization which is resilient and capable of navigating challenges that may arise.”

Kenny will continue to act as CEO until October 2, before returning to her role as chief financial officer.

NQBP is one of Australia’s largest port authorities by tonnage throughput with around half of Queensland’s trade, by tonnage, passing through the four NQBP ports of Hay Point, Mackay, Abbot Point and Weipa.