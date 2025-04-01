Subscribe
Search

Low Water Hampers Rhine Shipping

April 1, 2025

© CL-Medien / Adobe Stock
© CL-Medien / Adobe Stock

Low water levels after recent dry weather are preventing cargo vessels from sailing fully loaded on the Rhine River in Germany with surcharges added to the usual freight rates, commodity traders said on Tuesday.

Low water is hampering shipping on all of the river south of Duisburg and Cologne, including the chokepoint of Kaub, traders said.

At Kaub, cargo vessels can only sail about 50% full.

Shallow water means vessel operators impose surcharges on freight rates to compensate for vessels not sailing fully loaded, increasing costs for cargo owners. Dry weather in March meant the river became too shallow.

Dry weather forecast for the next week in river catchment areas means that no improvement is in immediate sight, they said.

The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities such as grains, minerals, ores, coal and oil products, including heating oil.

German companies faced supply bottlenecks and production problems in summer 2022 after a drought and heat wave led to unusually low water levels on the Rhine.


(Reuters - Reporting by Michael Hogan and Thomas Seythal, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Shipping Cargo

Related Logistics News

Copyright Postmodern Studio/AdobeStock

Proposed Port Fees Could Choke U.S. Coal, Ag Exports
Marcegaglia acquires the LHM 600, the 2,000th mobile harbor crane produced and delivered by Liebherr. Credit: Liebherr

Marcegaglia Acquires Liebherr Harbor Crane
(Credit: DP World)

DP World and Maersk Agree to Expand Maritime Services in...
© florynstudio3 / Adobe Stock

HarborLab Launches AI-Powered Disbursement Tool for Port...
Copyright Piter2121/AdobeStock

Blue or Red, Both Aisles of U.S. Politics Agree on Need to...
Image courtesy BIMCO

Canada Crude Tanker Exports Up 59%

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Crowley to Install LNG-Fueled Microgrid at Puerto Rico Terminal

Crowley to Install LNG-Fueled Microgrid at Puerto Rico Terminal

Low Water Hampers Rhine Shipping

Low Water Hampers Rhine Shipping

Baltic Index Down for Sixth Straight Session

Baltic Index Down for Sixth Straight Session

Venezuela's Oil Exports Fall After US Imposes More Tariffs

Venezuela's Oil Exports Fall After US Imposes More Tariffs

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

The delays in the Paraguayan soybean barge transit has an impact on crushers in Argentina
Shipping data shows that Venezuelan oil exports have fallen by 11.5% due to US tariffs and sanctions
The US will no longer impose a 7-year export deadline set by Biden on new LNG projects