29006 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 24, 2022

EU Warned Germany Against Chinese Port Investment

© engel.ac / Adobe Stock

© engel.ac / Adobe Stock

The European Commission warned the German government last spring not to approve an investment by China's Cosco into Hamburg's port, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday, citing sources.

Shipping giant Cosco last year made a bid to take a 35% stake in one of three terminals in Germany's largest port in the northern city of Hamburg.

Germany's ruling coalition is divided over whether to approve the investment, government sources say, even as Beijing urges Berlin not to politicize the bid and the port authority warns this could hurt the economy.

According to Handelsblatt, the EU warned that sensitive information about the business could make it into Chinese hands if Germany allowed the investment.

The German government, which is still weighing whether to approve the deal, declined to comment on the report. A spokesperson for Olaf Scholz said the German chancellor had not yet agreed with the relevant ministers how to proceed.

The Commission has said it does comment on individual cases.

European Union leaders are due to discuss on Friday reducing their economic dependency on China, among other topics, when they meet for a second day of talks in Brussels.


(Reuters - Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Matthias Williams)

Related News

Frank Morneau, former Commander of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) has joined ThayerMahan, Inc. as Special Advisor for unexploded ordnance (UXO) and munitions and explosives of concern (MEC).

Morneau Joins ThayerMahan to advise on UXO, MEC

 Pieter Van Oord, CEO, Van Oord, graces the cover of the June 2022 edition of Maritime Reporter & Engineering News.

VIDEO: One-on-One with Pieter van Oord, CEO, Van Oord

 [L to R]: Chris Green, Washington State Department of Commerce Assistant Director for the Office of Economic Development and Competitiveness; Elliot Smith, Director of real estate and properties, Port of Bellingham; and Geir Bjørkeli, CEO of Corvus Energy. Photo courtesy Corvus Energy

Corvus Energy to open new Battery Factory in the U.S.

 Rear Admiral John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

INTERVIEW: RDML John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

 David Ince, Event Director, Reed Exhibitions

EDITORIAL: See You Online @ Oi Connect!

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

2nd Engineer

● V.Ships Crew ● N/A

ETO

● Faststream ● KSA

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Steward

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int