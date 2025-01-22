Subscribe
Wallenius Wilhelmsen Opens its Brunswick Terminal

January 22, 2025

Illustration (Credit: Wallenius Wilhelmsen)

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has marked the official opening of its South Atlantic hub - the Brunswick terminal, Equipment Processing Center (EPC) and Vehicle Processing Center (VPC). 

The grand opening marks another strategic investment for the Wallenius Wilhelmsen group with the signing of a 20-year lease with the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA), with options of up to 30 years. 

With this investment, Wallenius Wilhelmsen has enhanced its position to serve the American market and expanded the scope of our South Atlantic operations.

“Brunswick, with its facilities and infrastructure investments, is well-positioned to accommodate further growth in the US. Our integrated offering at the terminal showcases our capabilities as an integrated logistics provider.

“We are excited to enhance our services at Brunswick and to be even better equipped to expand the scope of our South Atlantic offerings,” said John Felitto, COO Logistics Services at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

The facility and infrastructure investments will ensure that Wallenius Wilhelmsen can accommodate the increasing domestic and international volumes seamlessly in years to come. 

"Our customers are living in an ever-changing environment. Especially now, it is changing very fast. Their situation and needs are going to change going forward, hence we need to be flexible on our side so we can develop our services to meet their needs. Brunswick is a purpose-built facility and completely modern which gives us that flexibility,” added Pia Synnerman Chief Customer Officer at Wallenius Wilhelmsen. 

