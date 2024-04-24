Subscribe
Search

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Inks Long-Term Lease for Georgia’s Brunswick Port

April 24, 2024

(Credit: Wallenius Wilhelmsen)
(Credit: Wallenius Wilhelmsen)

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has signed a 20-year lease agreement with the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA), with options up to 30 years for Brunswick port expansion, increasing its strategic terminal and processing network

Upgraded and enlarged Brunswick facilities will further expand the scope and scale of U.S. Southeast operations of Wallenius Wilhelmsen, which is the world's largest RoRo vessel operator.

The Brunswick expansion will further cement the company’s position as the favored partner for North American customers, joining an established network of terminals, on-port and in-plant processing centers that handle vehicles, construction, mining, and agricultural equipment across the region.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s Brunswick footprint includes expansions and enhancements to its existing terminal and auto vehicle processing center (VPC).

An important addition is the new equipment processing center (EPC) that can store, customize, assemble, exercise, and distribute machinery on behalf of equipment OEMs and their dealers.

“Our expansion and new long-term commitment in Brunswick strengthen our position as the preferred supply chain partner to North American automotive, equipment and breakbulk customers providing our complete package of market-leading end-to-end logistics services,” said Lasse Kristoffersen, CEO, Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

“The upgraded facilities are purpose built to allow for the safe and efficient completion, storage, inspection and distribution of our customers’ products without the need to dray to an off-site location,” adds Hynekamp,” said Mike Hynekamp, Chief Operating Officer, Logistics Services, Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

Ports RoRo North America Infrastructure

Related Logistics News

L-R: Mark Schrupp, executive director Port of Detroit, and Rob Moorcroft, Tunley Environmental, speak at Ports of Future Conference in Houston April 2024 (Photo: Port of Detroit)

Port of Detroit Unveils Plan to Decarbonize Operations
© Steve Bridge / Adobe Stock

Aggregate Industries to Build 'Super Shed' in Port of...
(Photo: Port of Antwerp-Bruges)

European Subsidy for Shore Power at Zeebrugge Cruise...
© Björn Wylezich / Adobe Stock

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Sees Up to $10 Million Hit from...
© Jezper / Adobe Stock

New Container Yards Completed at Houston's Barbours Cut...
“I really believe that rivers connect us in all kinds of ways.” - Kimberly Lutz, Executive Director, America’s Watershed Initiative (Photo: AWI)

America’s Watershed Initiative: Sustaining a Critical...

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

The Maritime Industry Has Unique Cybersecurity Challenges

The Maritime Industry Has Unique Cybersecurity Challenges

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Simulators Track our Changing Relationship with Technology

Simulators Track our Changing Relationship with Technology

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Inks Long-Term Lease for Georgia’s Brunswick Port

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Inks Long-Term Lease for Georgia’s Brunswick Port

Maersk Mulls Baltimore Barge Service

Maersk Mulls Baltimore Barge Service

ICTSI Manila Takes Delivery of New Quay Cranes

ICTSI Manila Takes Delivery of New Quay Cranes

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News