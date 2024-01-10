Vopak Consortium Selected to Operate New LNG Terminal in South Africa

South Africa has selected a Vopak consortium as the preferred bidder to develop and operate a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at the Port of Richards Bay, state-owned Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) said on Wednesday

The Vopak Terminal Durban & Transnet Pipelines (TPL) Consortium Venture will design, develop, construct, finance, operate and maintain the LNG terminal in the South Dunes Precinct for a period of 25 years.

TNPA said it will invest in the common user port infrastructure, while the terminal operator will provide the terminal infrastructure.

The involved parties are currently negotiating the terminal operator agreement ahead of planned commercial operation in 2027.