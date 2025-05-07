Subscribe
Search

Vietnamese Imports From China and Export to US Reach Record High

May 7, 2025

Vietnam's imports from China and exports to the United States both reached a post-pandemic record in April, amid talks with Washington to reduce Hanoi's trade surplus and a crackdown on Chinese goods being shipped to the U.S. via its territory. Credit: Adobe Stock/libin
Vietnam's imports from China and exports to the United States both reached a post-pandemic record in April, amid talks with Washington to reduce Hanoi's trade surplus and a crackdown on Chinese goods being shipped to the U.S. via its territory. Credit: Adobe Stock/libin

Vietnam's imports from China and exports to the United States both reached a post-pandemic record in April, amid talks with Washington to reduce Hanoi's trade surplus and a crackdown on Chinese goods being shipped to the U.S. via its territory.

The Southeast Asian nation faces the risk of 46% duties on its exports to the U.S. if the White House confirms this rate at the end of a global tariff pause in July. This could undermine Vietnam's growth model and hit multinationals exporting from the country, including Samsung and Nike.

Hanoi has made multiple offers to the Trump administration to avoid high levies, including clamping down on illegal transshipment of Chinese goods to the U.S. via Vietnam. Goods benefit from lower tariffs if labelled as 'Made in Vietnam'.

However, trade trends that have attracted U.S. criticism are accelerating, potentially complicating Vietnam's efforts to extract U.S. concessions in ongoing trade talks.

The Trump administration wants to reduce trade imbalances, but Vietnam's surplus with the United States - already one of the highest globally - expanded by nearly 25% in the four months to April year on year, according to Vietnam's statistics agency.

In March alone, it exceeded $13.5 billion, the highest monthly figure ever, U.S. data showed.

Manufacturers in Vietnam are ramping up exports to the United States before a possible tariffs hike, multiple industry executives said.

In April, shipments to the U.S. exceeded $12 billion, 34% higher than a year earlier, and the largest value recorded after the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam's customs data showed.

Vietnam's Cai Mep deep-sea port, which handles most of the country's sea-borne exports to the United States, is experiencing a surge in shipments to the U.S., said Soren Pedersen, vice president at SSA Marine, which operates a port in Cai Mep and is one of the world's largest port operators.

He told Reuters Cai Mep, which hosts all major shipping companies, including Maersk, MSC and COSCO, has 26 container ships booked for weekly departures to the U.S. in May, "a record high" from an average of 20-22.

"Most container terminals are now operating at or near full capacity," he said, noting that was in anticipation of possible higher tariffs.

CHINA IMPORTS

At the same time, Vietnam is ramping up imports from China, which also reached a post-pandemic record in April, exceeding $15 billion, according to customs data.

Vietnam's exports to the U.S. in recent years have been fuelled by imports from China, with inflows from Beijing closely matching the value and swings of exports to Washington.

Vietnam's imports of Chinese goods, often components or raw materials used in Vietnamese factories, grew nearly 31% in April from a year earlier. Industrial production rose 8.9% in the same period.

White House officials have accused Vietnam of being a mere waypoint for goods made in China and shipped to the United States, with no or insufficient value added in the country to justify 'Made in Vietnam' labels.

In response, Hanoi started a crackdown on illegal transshipment in April, increasing controls on imported goods and the issuance of certificates about products' origins.

China-Vietnam-US trade https://reut.rs/3K1ycYm

(Reuters)

Government Update Shipping Cargo Imports

Related Logistics News

Between January and April 2025, Brazilian grain shipments rose 9% y/y. Credit: BIMCO

BIMCO: Brazilian Grain Shipments Up 9% as China Seeks US...
U.S. Coast Guard personnel assigned to Sector New York conduct container inspections alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Red Hook Terminal in Brooklyn, New York, April 24, 2025. Credit: U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix

Coast Guard, Partners Target Containers at Port of New...
BIMCO has released their Dry Bulk Shipping Market Overview & Outlook April 2025.

BIMCO: Dry Bulk Market Supply and Demand Balance Will...
Three shipping and ship-management companies within the NYK Group will merge. Credit: Adobe Stock/piter2121

NYK Group: Three Companies to Merge
© Mongkolchon / Adobe Stock

Trump Announces at Least 10% Tariff on All Imports
© CL-Medien / Adobe Stock

Low Water Hampers Rhine Shipping

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

Vietnamese Imports From China and Export to US Reach Record High

Vietnamese Imports From China and Export to US Reach Record High

BIMCO: Brazilian Grain Shipments Up 9% as China Seeks US Alternative

BIMCO: Brazilian Grain Shipments Up 9% as China Seeks US Alternative

HD Hyundai and Maersk Cooperate on Decarbonization and Logistics

HD Hyundai and Maersk Cooperate on Decarbonization and Logistics

Ambrey: RSF Launched Drone Attack on Port Sudan's Container Terminal

Ambrey: RSF Launched Drone Attack on Port Sudan's Container Terminal

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

The new carbon credit scheme aims to phase out coal in 60 plants by 2030
Minister: Russia's budget for 2025 does not include any Gazprom dividend.
Nigeria's Renaissance stops oil production via pipeline after spill