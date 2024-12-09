Subscribe
VIDEO: New Shore Power Solution for Cruise Vessels in Italy

December 9, 2024

ShoreLink Cruise Cable Management System during FAT test. Photo credit Rene Riisalu
Reeling the cables one by one. Photo credit Rene Riisalu
ShoreLink delivered its Shore Power Cable Management System at the Port of La Spezia, marking the connection of cruise vessels to shore power and significantly reducing emissions while ships are docked.

Following a successful Factory Acceptance Test (FAT), ShoreLink's Cruise Cable Management System has recently arrived in La Spezia and is currently in storage, ready to be deployed. In cooperation with MONT-ELE, ShoreLink’s solution will enable cleaner port operations and support environmental targets through a more sustainable approach to cruise vessel stays.

The ShoreLink Cruise Cable Management System (CMS) is specialized equipment designed to deliver cables from shore to the ship, ensuring safe and efficient power transfer.

One of its key features is the ability to connect and disconnect all cables independently, one at a time, providing enhanced usability and efficiency for operators. Operation of the CMS requires one person, using a remote control. The same remote control is also used to reel and unreel the cables, simplifying the entire process of cable handling.

The system is designed for easy operation with minimal crew, enhancing flexibility and reducing the need for complex maneuvers. Built to comply with the IEC 80005 standard, the system meets international shore power requirements, ensuring safety and reliability.

Watch now to see how the ShoreLink system works:





Technology Infrastructure Decarbonization Shore Power Green Ports

