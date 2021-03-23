28849 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

March 23, 2021

VIDEO: MarTID Survey Looks at Pandemic’s Impact on Seafarer Training

© Alexey Seafarer/AdobeStock

2020 presented a monumental challenge for many industries and workers, particularly seafarers, as COVID-19 effectively left hundreds of thousands of seafarers stranded at sea, unable to disembark and partake in crew changes due to onerous restrictions by the majority of port states. The challenges continue into 2021, and while eventually the situation will pass, COVID-19 will leave an indelible mark on the way in which seafarers are trained.

For the fourth year, the MarTID survey of examines maritime training practices and trends. MarTID is a non-commercial survey conducted jointly between the World Maritime University, Marine Learning Systems and New Wave Media.


Take the Suvey.

This is the 4th annual survey, and the results are available free, globally. The survey takes only 30 minutes to complete, and solicits insights from three primary groups. Click the appropriate survey link below:

Dr. Michael Manuel, Professor, World Maritime University, is the focus of Maritime Reporter’s April 2021 “Profiles in Training.” Listent to him here, as he provides a straightforward explanation of why your participation in the 2021 survey is particularly important.




