VICT Orders Hybrid Container Carriers

February 2, 2025

Source: ICTSI
Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT), ICTSI's operation at the Port of Melbourne, has purchased four new hybrid automatic container carriers (ACCs) from Kalmar.

The new carriers, scheduled for delivery in 2025, will each feature a twin-box lifting capacity of up to 60 tons and Kalmar's latest hybrid technology with lithium-ion batteries for energy recovery. This technology contributes to a 40% increase in energy efficiency and a 50-ton CO2 emission reduction per carrier annually.

VICT is the only fully automated container terminal in the Southern Hemisphere. It operates seven remotely controlled ship-to-shore cranes (five super post-Panamax and two ultra post-Panamax – the largest in Australia), 17 ACCs, and 26 automated stacking cranes (ASCs). All cranes are equipped with energy recovery systems, contributing to the terminal's energy efficiency and CO2 emission reduction goals.

This investment follows a record year for VICT in 2024, during which it handled its five millionth TEU since opening in 2017. The terminal continues its technological expansion to support its growing customer base.

Bruno Porchietto, VICT chief executive officer, said: "These new hybrid carriers are part of our expansion plan, which will increase our capacity to 1.5 million TEUs annually. This investment demonstrates our commitment to customer focus, innovation, and sustainability, ensuring we can meet the growing demand for our services while minimizing our environmental impact."

