Subscribe
Search

Vessel Seeks Other Port on Expected Freeport LNG Delay

January 19, 2023

© Ian Mantel / MarineTraffic.com
© Ian Mantel / MarineTraffic.com

 At least one liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel gave up on Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas by Thursday after a growing number of analysts and other sources said the facility would likely not exit its seven-month outage until February or later.

The Wilforce vessel, which was expected to reach Freeport in late January, changed its destination to Spain, according to ship tracking data from Refinitiv.

Last week, at least two vessels, Elisa Larus and Corcovado LNG, also changed their destinations from Freeport to other ports.

Although Freeport LNG on Thursday said that the plant is still on track to restart in the second half of January, pending regulatory approvals, that timeline has been delayed many times from October to November to December and most recently to January.

Freeport has not yet filed a request with federal regulators to restart the plant, a source familiar with the company's filings said earlier this week. Federal regulators must approve the restart before the plant, which shut in a fire on June 8, 2022, returns to service.

Even when the company was saying that the plant could restart in 2022, many analysts projected that it would likely take Freeport until the first or second quarter of 2023 to get the plant ready due to the large amount of work needed to satisfy federal regulators, including training staff in new safety procedures.

Separately, small amounts of pipeline natural gas that started flowing to Freeport on Jan. 14 to maintain a flare system were on track to stop flowing on Thursday, according to Refinitiv data.

Even though some vessels have turned away from Freeport, a few tankers, including Prism Diversity, Prism Courage and Prism Agility, were still waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from the plant. Some have been there since early November.

In addition, at least two vessels, Prism Brilliance and Kmarin Diamond, were still sailing toward Freeport and are expected to reach the plant in late January.


(Reuters - Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Mark Porter)

Ports Energy LNG Cargo Gas Carriers Americas

Related Logistics News

Chinese Inbound Coal Shipments Plummet 12.2%, Says BIMCO
Source: BIMCO

Chinese Export Container Rates Plunge 27%
© rabbit75_fot / Adobe Stock

Port of New York and New Jersey Remains US' Top Container...
(Photo: Georgia Ports Authority)

Port of Savannah’s Ocean Terminal Set for Upgrades
© brent coulter / Adobe Stock

Port of Corpus Christi Gets $157.3 Million for Channel...
© Tamme / Adobe Stock

Galveston Mulls Adding Fourth Cruise Terminal


Trending Logistics News

© WhataWin / Adobe Stock

1,000 Ships Affected by Cyber Attack on DNV's ShipManager...
Maritime Security

Interview

Container Shipping Turmoil Spills Over Into 2023, says Xeneta's Sand

Container Shipping Turmoil Spills Over Into 2023, says Xeneta's Sand

Insight

How COVID-19 Turned Global Supply Chains Upside Down

How COVID-19 Turned Global Supply Chains Upside Down

Video

Port of Antwerp-Bruges Throughput Falls 0.7% in 2022

Port of Antwerp-Bruges Throughput Falls 0.7% in 2022

Logistics News

Georgia Ports Names Batista Sales & Marketing VP

Georgia Ports Names Batista Sales & Marketing VP

Insolvency at European Storage Terminal Supports Tank Storage Rates

Insolvency at European Storage Terminal Supports Tank Storage Rates

DriX USV takes part in Military Exercise in Bahrain

DriX USV takes part in Military Exercise in Bahrain

Saudi Ports’ Container Volumes Grow 13.63% During December

Saudi Ports’ Container Volumes Grow 13.63% During December

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News