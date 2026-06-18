DNV Verifies Lifting System for Immersed Tunnel

DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, has supported Femern Link Contractors (FLC) on the Fehmarn Belt immersed tunnel project by providing independent verification of the advanced lifting appliance used to install the tunnel elements.

The Fehmarn Belt tunnel, is an 18-kilometer long immersed road and rail tunnel connecting Denmark and Germany, with the first 217-meter tunnel element successfully immersed in May 2026. An immersed tunnel is a subsea structure built by joining large, pre-made sections that are floated to the site and then lowered into a prepared trench on the seabed.

Its installation method depends on a highly specialized lifting system capable of positioning massive concrete elements with high accuracy on the seabed in offshore conditions

DNV’s work has covered verification activities across the design, fabrication and commissioning phases of the lifting appliance installed on the immersion pontoons, IVY 1 and IVY 2. The scope included assessment of technical compliance and safety performance prior to operation, culminating in certification of the complete hoisting system.

The verified lifting appliance forms an essential part of the tunnel installation process and is essential for achieving installation readiness. Independent verification supports confidence in the reliability of the equipment and contributes to safe execution during offshore operations.

Close collaboration between DNV and FLC teams has been central to managing the technical complexity associated with the project. DNV’s contribution has included technical reviews, on-site inspections and certification activities carried out in parallel with construction and commissioning.

Femern Link Contractors (FLC) is a Joint Venture (JV) consisting of VINCI Constructions Grands Projets (France), Aarsleff (Denmark), Max Bögl Stiftung & CO KG (Germany), BAM Infra B.V (The Netherlands), BAM International B.V (The Netherlands), Wayss & Freytag Ingenieurbau AG (Germany), Solétanche-Bachy International S.A.S (France), DEME Infra NV (Belgium), DEME Dredging NV (Belgium)