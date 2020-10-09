DNV GL's Veracity Partners with Høglund

Høglund Marine Solutions and Veracity by DNV GL have signed a collaboration agreement to explore how the combined strengths of Høglund’s onboard integration and data capture capabilities, and Veracity’s platform architecture and eco-system can help shipowners accelerate their digital initiatives.

Høglund is a well-established provider of advanced marine technology to the global shipping industry, specializing in integrated automation and energy solutions. By collaborating with the independent data platform provider Veracity, Høglund’s ship performance monitoring software will be given access to Veracity’s maritime platform capabilities. It will provide Høglund with access to an extensive domain knowledge in terms of data requirements, data quality, cyber security and analytics.

For Veracity’s customers, the partnership will enable even faster implementation of various use-cases by having access to existing data sets which can be expanded efficiently.

Børge Nogva, President of Høglund Marine Solutions, said, “We believe in the power of data to enhance vessel performance and make well-founded decisions for future operations.

“By combining Høglund’s expertise in how to create, standardize and export data through a vessel’s integrated automation systems with DNV GL’s industry knowledge and independent role we can provide owners and operators with a more accurate overview of a ship’s performance in compliance with regulations.”

New services can be enabled and scaled quickly as Høglund’s sophisticated data capture and ingest are combined on Veracity. The data platform will further make the collected data ready for re-use for various requirements such as digital twins.

Barry Authers, Partner Director at Veracity, said, “[Høglund's] competence in capturing data from onboard systems, their existing footprint on more than 500 vessels and their vast amount of maritime data are a perfect fit for Veracity’s growing ecosystem. It will also support DNV GL Maritime in their ambitions to apply digital information in the future offering of independent verification services.”

“In addition, Høglund’s commitment to creating smarter, cleaner, more efficient ships, while protecting the environment for future generations fits very well with the values we have at Veracity and DNV GL.”

And, when the data is on Veracity, it can be used for several use-cases, such as class requirements, digital class initiatives, enabling digital twins and operational efficiency.

“For our customers, the partnership means that their digitalization projects can move faster, because the data from Høglund is now already on the platform, contextualized and standardized, ready for use,” Authers said.