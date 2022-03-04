Työvene Building New Hopper Dredge for Poland

Finnish shipbuilder Työvene said it has secured an approximately €20 million order for a trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) from Poland's Maritime Administration.

The vessel design was developed by Työvene and Dutch partners C-Job and Holland Marine Technologies.

"[The project] is a tribute to the Finnish and Dutch shipbuilding tradition and shows the importance of striving for quality and truly understanding the customer’s needs," said Juha Granqvist, CEO of Työvene. "I hope this sends out a positive signal both to Finnish and international customers that to ensure state-of-the-art products, it is crucial to consider other factors than just the price point."

Työvene said it expects to be able to deliver the new TSHD is 21 months. Once completed, the ship will be used for maintenance and preservation work on the five meters deep main waterway from the Gulf of Gdansk through the Vistula Lagoon to the Elbląg River. It will also be used to maintain track depth parameters of smaller ports of the Vistula Lagoon, where depths can be up to 18 meters.