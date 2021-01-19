28824 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

January 19, 2021

Valmet Tech Enhances Scrubber, Exhaust Gas Recirculation Systems

Photo: Valmet

Photo: Valmet

Valmet is enhancing emission control with its patented and fully automatic water treatment solution for the marine scrubber system and exhaust gas recirculation system. 

Valmet Marine Water Treatment system consists of four different modules that are designed to be easily fit in different vessel layouts. Due to the layout flexibility, the water treatment system can be installed both in new building vessels as well as retrofits.

Valmet has designed its marine water treatment systems with the environment and ease-of-use in mind, and to that end  it doesn’t use chemicals to treat the effluent, so daily cleaning of the unit is done with plain sea water. For the weekly cleaning freshwater and a small chemical dose is needed.

Minimal Sludge 
The unit has been designed to handle high total solids contents without the risk of clogging the membranes. The bleed off water from closed loop circulation is concentrated, and when high, approximately 10-15 percent total solids content is reached, the concentrated sludge is pumped into the sludge tank. High total solids content leads to low volume of sludge hence low bunkering costs in the port.

“With the help of Valmet DNA automation system, the water treatment solution ensures flexibility and reliability in optimizing the water treatment process,” says Lishan Wu, Product Sales Manager, Marine Emission Control, Pulp & Energy business line, Valmet.

“Our expertise from other land-based industries and decades of development work have led us to this innovative solution for vessels. Our target is to support our customers in their business in a more sustainable way, as well as make it possible for them to conduct responsible business, emissions controlled. At the moment, it is extremely important to support maritime businesses towards lower emissions. This technology contributes clearly to these aims,” said Anssi Mäkelä, Senior Manager, Sales & Technology, Marine Emission Control, Pulp & Energy business line, Valmet.

The introduction of the Valmet Marine Water Treatment for marine scrubber is part of Valmet’s continuous development work for marine business.

