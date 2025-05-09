Subscribe
Search

USTR Port Fees Contrasted With Supply Growth Sound the Alarm for Car Carriers in 2026/27

May 9, 2025

Potential USTR port fees of c.$1 mil per voyage for non-US built car carriers entering the US targeting c.95% of the global fleet from mid-October, combined with this week’s signals from Washington suggesting a sooner-than-expected reopening of the Red Sea, would deal a heavy blow to car carrier demand. Credit: Veson Nautical
Potential USTR port fees of c.$1 mil per voyage for non-US built car carriers entering the US targeting c.95% of the global fleet from mid-October, combined with this week’s signals from Washington suggesting a sooner-than-expected reopening of the Red Sea, would deal a heavy blow to car carrier demand. Credit: Veson Nautical

Potential USTR port fees of c.$1 mil per voyage for non-US built car carriers entering the US targeting c.95% of the global fleet from mid-October, combined with this week’s signals from Washington suggesting a sooner-than-expected reopening of the Red Sea, would deal a heavy blow to car carrier demand. Together, these factors comfortably support a scenario of negative car-mile growth through 2026 and 2027.

By contrast, supply growth is expected to be in positive double-digit territory over the same period, suggesting an accelerated correction in both time charter rates and asset values, with levels likely reverting towards long-term historical averages. A major scrapping phase—reminiscent of 2009—is likely to follow, as history often rhymes. Red lights have started flashing in this sector, but for now, the global economy remains at amber.

Ports Port Carriers

Related Logistics News

Source: Israeli Air Force

Israel Bombs Yemen's Hodeidah Port
Port Canaveral’s Cruise Automation Team performing a safety check on the passenger boarding bridge at Cruise Terminal 6. Credit: Canaveral Port Authority

Port Canaveral Invests $500 Million in Five-Year Port-Wide...
Singapore's PSA International is exploring the sale of its 20% stake in CK Hutchison's ports business. Credit: Adobe Stock/piter2121

PSA International Considers Selling 20% Stake in CK...
The Office of the United States Trade Representative issued a detailed notice on April 17, 2025, regarding actions and proposed actions in response to China's alleged targeting of the maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding sectors for dominance. Credit: Adobe Stock/Kristina Blokhin

USTR: New Measures Target Chinese Maritime Sector
Photo courtesy Ryan Lucido

Tech, Digitalization Reshape Traditional Maritime Jobs
© Igor Groshev / Adobe Stock

US Targets China Oil Storage Terminal in Iran-Related...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

USTR Port Fees Contrasted With Supply Growth Sound the Alarm for Car Carriers in 2026/27

USTR Port Fees Contrasted With Supply Growth Sound the Alarm for Car Carriers in 2026/27

Aptamus Picks Aker Solutions’ Entr for LCO2 Terminal Engineering

Aptamus Picks Aker Solutions’ Entr for LCO2 Terminal Engineering

Seafarers Stranded Off Yemen After US-Houthi Ceasefire Deal

Seafarers Stranded Off Yemen After US-Houthi Ceasefire Deal

Maersk Warns Global Container Volumes Could Drop Due to Trade War

Maersk Warns Global Container Volumes Could Drop Due to Trade War

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Mitsubishi Heavy expects 10% profit growth in this year due to strong defense demand
Sources say that the US Virgin Islands is considering a new registry for ships.
Mitsubishi Heavy's operating profit grows 10% this year due to robust defence demand