St. Bernard Port Releases Annual Report for 2025

The St. Bernard Port, Harbor and Terminal District has released its annual report for 2025, which highlights accomplishments and progress.

The report’s theme, Impact Through Innovation, touches on the various changes in the maritime industry and the port's ability to evolve while preserving its economic interest in St. Bernard Parish.

A significant highlight of the report is the full rehabilitation of sections A and F of the Chalmette Slip, making the 108-year-old slip fully operational for the first time in 40 years. With this rehabilitation, cargo handling capabilities will be enhanced while ensuring safety for boats and employees.

With these innovations and more in the future, the St. Bernard Port looks forward to creating more jobs and opportunities for the residents of St. Bernard Parish. The annual report is available digitally, at stbernardport.com, on the port’s Facebook @stbernardportofficial, and at the port’s administrative building.