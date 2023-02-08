Subscribe
USDOT Pumps $660M more into Port Infrastructure

February 8, 2023

Copyright panimoni/AdobeStock

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) making available more than $662 million in Federal Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 funding for MARAD’s Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP).

The PIDP investment is intended to help modernize the nation’s ports and strengthen supply chains.

“America’s ports play a central role in our supply chains,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With today’s announcement, we are helping make our ports safer, more efficient, and more reliable—strengthening supply chains, reducing costs for the American people, and positioning us for economic success.”

Recent projects funded include installation of fast charging stations and other port electrification components and the development of a scalable plan for transitioning the port and local maritime industry to zero-emission technologies in Jacksonville, Florida; the creation of an intermodal rail yard near an existing port terminal in Kaskaskia, Illinois; and the modernization of electric and stormwater infrastructure and warehouse capacity for the Port of Cleveland by the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority in Cleveland, Ohio. A full list of 2022 awarded projects can be found here. 

