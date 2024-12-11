Subscribe
Search

USACE taps Gatehouse Maritime for AIS Tech

December 11, 2024

(c) Slompo / Adobestock
(c) Slompo / Adobestock
(c) USACE
(c) USACE

Gatehouse Maritime, a provider of  AIS (Automatic Identification System) network monitoring and maritime domain awareness software, announced the award of a new contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The contract, initially set for one year, includes an option for a four-year extension, underscoring the long-term strategic importance of the partnership.

Under the newly awarded contract, the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will use Gatehouse Maritime's industry-leading AIS Network Monitoring system to enhance their management of U.S. national waterways. This advanced system provides real-time data and comprehensive monitoring, ensuring that AIS data is accurate, reliable, and secure. By leveraging this technology, the US Army Corps of Engineers will improve the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of waterway operations, enabling better decision-making and more effective management of navigational routes, infrastructure projects, and environmental protection efforts.

"What we do here at USACE matters a great deal to millions of Americans. Citizens and commerce depend on safe waterways, reliable infrastructure, and trust us to protect our nation's vital marine areas. To carry out these essential duties, we must ensure that our digital infrastructure is well-maintained for our navigational data to be reliable and accurate. This partnership allows us to continue serving the American people and strengthening our nation’s resilience,” says Dr. Marin Kress, Research Scientist, LOMA Program Manager, US Army Corps of Engineers.

"We are honored to be selected for this critical project by a key U.S. defense organization,” says Kenney Schmidt Christiansen, CEO of Gatehouse Maritime. "This contract not only highlights the trust and confidence in our technology but also reinforces our commitment to providing AIS monitoring solutions that meet the highest standards of performance and reliability.”

Danish-based Gatehouse Maritime is no stranger to working with international governmental or defense organizations, but even so, this agreement has struck a special chord with the CEO, who continues: "We are excited about the opportunities this contract presents for innovation and growth. As maritime security challenges continue to evolve, we are committed to staying at the forefront of technological development, ensuring our partners have the tools they need to maintain the safety and security of global maritime operations.”

Gatehouse Maritime's AIS Network Monitoring system is recognized for its advanced features, including cloud-native network monitoring in real-time, analysis of inbound AIS signals, anomaly detection, and robust data analytics. The system is designed to support both governmental and commercial stakeholders by delivering actionable insights and ensuring the integrity of maritime operations.

The initial phase of the contract will commence immediately, with Gatehouse Maritime's team of experts working closely with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to implement the specified enhancements. The option to extend the contract for an additional four years provides a framework for sustained collaboration and continued innovation in the field of maritime security.

Technology Ports Marine Equipment Maritime Safety Government Update Coastal/Inland Infrastructure

Related Logistics News

(c) Iridium

Global Maritime Safety Enhanced by Iridium Certus GMDSS
A boxship discharges cargo at the Port of Oakland (c) Port of Oakland

Moody's: Port of Oakland A1 Rating Maintained
The Panama Canal accounts for 3.1% of the Central American country's gross domestic product. Copyright Solarisys/AdobeStock

Panama Canal's Big Plans to Address Drought
(c) JR Slompo / Adobestock

Brazil Grain Barges Return as Amazon Drought Eases
(c) Timon / Adobestock

PREVIEW: IMO Maritime Safety Committee 109th session
Evergreen Singapore CREDIT PSA

PSA Singapore, Evergreen Marine ink Box Terminal Ops JV

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

Incat Crowther to Design All-Electric Cargo Vessel

Incat Crowther to Design All-Electric Cargo Vessel

New Functions for BlueBox Systems Freight Tracker

New Functions for BlueBox Systems Freight Tracker

USACE taps Gatehouse Maritime for AIS Tech

USACE taps Gatehouse Maritime for AIS Tech

Trelleborg Acquires Mampaey Offshore Industries

Trelleborg Acquires Mampaey Offshore Industries

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Gassier but cleaner United States power system strikes brand-new output record in 2024: Maguire
Increased train tariffs in Ukraine will enter impact in Feb, states news firm
Irish High Court refers Dublin Airport seat cap to EU court