Subscribe
Search

USACE Awards More than $100 Million in Dredging Work

June 12, 2023

(File photo: Curtin Maritime)
(File photo: Curtin Maritime)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) on Friday awarded three contracts totaling more than $100 million for dredging projects in Puerto Rico, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

USACE Jacksonville awarded Long Beach, Calif. based Curtin Maritime Corp. a $54,204,676 firm-fixed-price contract for San Juan Harbor construction and maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work will be performed in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2024. 

USACE Portland, Ore. awarded Seattle based Manson Construction Co. a $33,054,000 modification to an existing contract for maintenance dredging. Work will be performed in Astoria, Ore., with an estimated completion date of December 15, 2023.

USACE Philadelphia awarded Norfolk, Va. based Seaward Marine Corp. a $12,936,375 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Philadelphia, with an estimated completion date of March 9, 2024.

Dredging North America Infrastructure Americas

Related Logistics News

© Matt Gush / Adobe Stock

Business Group Urges Biden to Intervene in West Coast...
© Matthew / Adobe Stock

Biden Encourages Continued Collective Bargaining in US...
Matthew Wypyski (Photo: Port NOLA)

Port of New Orleans Names Wypyski COO
© leopold / Adobe Stock

Ukraine Wants to Deepen Danube to Expand Grain Export...
© ehrlif / Adobe Stock

Port of Windsor Gets Funding for Infrastructure Upgrades
© Zerophoto / Adobe Stock

TotalEnergies Prepares for Mozambique LNG Restart


Trending Logistics News

(Photo: GECF)

LNG Shipping Costs: A Roller Coaster in Early 2021
Tankers

Interview

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

Insight

Global Freight Cycle May Have Reached Lowest Point

Global Freight Cycle May Have Reached Lowest Point

Video

Temporary Barge Quay Constructed at Europa Terminal in Antwerp

Temporary Barge Quay Constructed at Europa Terminal in Antwerp

Logistics News

Kalmar's New Reachstackers Made Using Emission-free Steel

Kalmar's New Reachstackers Made Using Emission-free Steel

Methanol Bunkering Gaining Interest Among Global Players

Methanol Bunkering Gaining Interest Among Global Players

Port of Melbourne Expansion on Track

Port of Melbourne Expansion on Track

HHLA Orders Automated Ship to Shore Container Cranes

HHLA Orders Automated Ship to Shore Container Cranes

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News