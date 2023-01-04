Subscribe
Search

KR Unveils Port State Control Mobile App

January 4, 2023

(Image: Korean Register)
(Image: Korean Register)

Classification society Korean Register (KR) has launched the 'KR PSC ADVISER' mobile app to help customers prepare for Port State Control (PSC) inspections. The new service is designed to reduce the risk of PSC detentions by providing the latest PSC information in real-time and allowing seafarers to easily keep abreast of PSC checklists with a single app.

Available for both iOS and Android devices and downloadable from Google Play and the App Store, the newly released KR PSC ADVISER is designed to maximize user convenience by displaying the world map as the main screen, allowing users to check the major PSC deficiencies in each region, port by port. Users can search for each deficiency with a keyword by using its Word Search function, KR said.

YOON Boogeun, Executive Vice President of KR Survey Division, said, “As a digital classification society, we have been focusing on advancing our services by establishing an Integrated Survey Center (ISC) and implementing electronic certificate issuance services. The newly launched app was developed to enhance customer convenience and accessibility, and we will continue to do our best to further enhance KR's services.”

Technology

Related Logistics News

Copyright Parilov/AdobeStock

China Eases Australian Coal Ban
(Photo: Liebherr)

Liebherr Delivers Mobile Harbor Crane to Port Esbjerg
(Photo: KWH Logistics)

New Harbor Crane at Finland's Port of Vaskiluoto
© done4today / Adobe Stock

Port of Baltimore Receives Top Coast Guard Security...
Image courtesy Bluebridge

StraitNZ Bluebridge Opts for Hogia Ferry Systems
Eleni Polychronopoulou (Photo: METIS)

METIS Names Polychronopoulou CEO


Trending Logistics News

Photo: The combination of high cargo ship traffic, feeding areas and migratory whale routes result in a marked increased risk of ship strikes to whales that can result in serious injury or death to whales. (Credit: John Calambokidis/Cascadia)

New Whale Protections to Impact Shipping Lanes off...
Legal
(Photo: Liebherr)

Liebherr Delivers Mobile Harbor Crane to Port Esbjerg
Technology

Interview

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Insight

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans

Video

Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Logistics News

China's COVID Woes Are Pressuring Supply Chains

China's COVID Woes Are Pressuring Supply Chains

Black Sea Shipping Rates Soar 20% as Reinsurers Cut Cover

Black Sea Shipping Rates Soar 20% as Reinsurers Cut Cover

NYK President Nagasawa Outlines Challenges, Priorities in 2023

NYK President Nagasawa Outlines Challenges, Priorities in 2023

Germany's HHLA, China's Cosco Close on Hamburg Port Deal

Germany's HHLA, China's Cosco Close on Hamburg Port Deal

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News