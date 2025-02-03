Ultranav Starts Trial with Behavior Change Service Signol to Minimize CO2 Emissions

Even minor adjustments in daily operations can contribute to fuel savings and reduced emissions. To support these improvements, Ultranav is launching a 6-month trial with Signol – a behavior change service designed to encourage fuel-saving practices among crew members. The trial with Signol, used on 19 vessels across Ultranav, is an additional initiative to save fuel and lower emissions.

Signol is a tech-enabled behavior change service that helps shipping companies fully engage crews in reducing emissions through their daily tasks. Using behavioral science, Signol motivates and engages crew members to make more sustainable and fuel-efficient decisions. This is achieved through behavior change techniques via a web app and targeted emails.

Signol’s techniques reportedly have reduced fuel consumption and emissions by 4-12% for maritime clients. The trial with Signol supports Ultranav’s GHG strategy and its aim towards a zero-emission fleet by 2050. Signol will complement Ultranav’s other sustainability initiatives, including optimizing the fleet, improving vessel performance, and looking for viable environmental partnerships. To maximize the impact during the trial, Ultranav and Signol have worked together to customize the service to address the specific operational needs of each vessel type.