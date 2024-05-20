Subscribe
Ukraine's Waterborne Food Exports fall 17.1%

May 20, 2024

Copyright sandsun/AdobeStock

Ukraine's waterborne food exports fell 17.1% to 2.9 million metric tons during May 1-15 from 3.5 million tons in the same period in April, Ukrainian agriculture ministry data showed. Ukrainian maritime food exports totalled 2.95 million tons from March 1-15.

The ministry's data showed that this month's volume included 1.6 million tons of corn, 735,258 tons of wheat, 191,577 tons of sunflower oil, 181,577 tons of meals and 123,489 tons of barley.

The ministry said last month that corn also dominated Ukrainian food shipments in the first half of April and totalled 1.97 million tons.

Ukraine's April maritime exports also included 777,905 tons of wheat, 255,855 tons of sunflower oil, 239,506 tons of various meals, and 182,087 tons of barley, the data showed.

The data also showed Ukraine had exported just 59,507 tons of agricultural products by road with sunoil dominating the volume.

The ministry said last week that Ukraine had exported a total of 44.2 million tons of grain so far in the 2023/24 July-June season as of May 17, exceeding the volume of 43.9 million tons exported a season earlier.

(Reuters)

Ports Cargo Agriculture Exports Ukraine

