Monday, March 21, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

March 21, 2022

Ukraine Says All Its Ports Remain Closed to Ship Traffic

© Vlada Z / Adobe Stock

All Ukrainian its ports on the Black Sea and Azov Sea remain temporarily closed to ships seeking to enter or exit, Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry said on Monday.

Soon after Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, Ukraine’s military suspended commercial shipping at its ports, stoking fear of supply disruption from leading grain and oilseeds exporters.


(Reuters - Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

