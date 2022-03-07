28953 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

March 7, 2022

Ukraine Says Part of Black Sea Port of Olvia Has Been Hit

© Vladyslav / MarineTraffic.com

© Vladyslav / MarineTraffic.com

Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry said on Monday that part of the Black Sea port of Olvia, which is under concession to Qatari sea port operator QTerminals, had been hit by a military “strike”.

Nobody was wounded, the ministry said without providing further details.

QTerminals, a joint venture between state-owned Qatar Ports Management (Mwani Qatar) and shipping and logistics group Qatar Navigation (Milaha), won the 35-year concession in 2020 to develop and operate the port.


(Reuters - Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Related News

Marvin Ferguson (Photo: Ports of Indiana)

Former Ports of Indiana Commissioner Ferguson Passes

Prince Frederik to Address WindEurope Event

 The GUH made several key senior leadership appointments to move forward its mission. L to R: Kirstin Gove, Trish Banks and Jacqui Taylor. Photo courtesy GUH

Global Underwater Hub Announces Appointments

 Quadriga Aqua: Concept for the world’s first zero emission mobile aquaculture. Image courtesy Sailing Cargo

Q&A: Uwe Köhler, CEO, Sailing Cargo

 Rear Adm. Nancy Hann will lead the NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps and NOAA Office of Marine and Aviation Operations. Photo courtesy NOAA

Rear Admiral Hann Confirmed to NOAA Leadership Post

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Team coordinator ship repair

● Zeebrugge, België

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Senior Research Analyst

● INDIA

Summer Sea Term 2022 - Unlicensed/Other

● SUNY Maritime College ● Bronx, NY, United States

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int