Subscribe
Search

Ukraine's Maritime Food Exports Fall in August

September 6, 2024

© glebzter / Adobe Stock
© glebzter / Adobe Stock

Ukraine's food exports by sea and river totalled 4.13 million metric tons in August, down from 4.25 million tons in July, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

That included 2.18 million tons of wheat, 553,732 tons of corn and 454,641 tons of barley, the data showed.

Ukraine's UGA grain traders union said this month that overall grain and oilseed exports totalled 4.3 million tons in August, up from 4.2 million in July.

UGA said that included 2.2 million tons of wheat, 794,000 tons of rapeseed and 646,000 tons of corn.

Ukraine typically sends about 95% of its grain exports via its Black Sea ports.

Agriculture Ministry data on Wednesday showed that Ukraine's grain exports in the 2024/25 July-June season had jumped to 7.2 million metric tons as of Sept. 4 from 4.9 million by the same date of the previous season.

That included 3.8 million tons of wheat, 2.3 million tons of corn and 1.1 million tons of barley.


(Reuters - Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Christina Fincher and Jason Neely)

Bulk Carriers Europe Cargo Dry Bulk

Related Logistics News

Source: BIMCO

Coal Shipments to India Jump 10%
(Phtoo: European Bank for Reconstruction and Development)

Romania Looks to Buy Moldova's Danube River Port of...
Photo credit UHL/Hummelwerk

HEAVY HAULER: Andreas Rolner Powers UHL Ahead
Copyright vvoe/AdobeStock

Stronger Steel Prices Boost Dalian Iron Ore

US Grain Exports Up 12%, but China Imports Fall
Source: Pilbara Ports

Record Exports from Australia’s Pilbara Ports

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

US LNG Export Dominance Tested as Europe's Demand Wilts

US LNG Export Dominance Tested as Europe's Demand Wilts
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

US Gulf Coast-bound Fuel Oil Cargoes Hit Five-year Low

US Gulf Coast-bound Fuel Oil Cargoes Hit Five-year Low

Ukraine's Maritime Food Exports Fall in August

Ukraine's Maritime Food Exports Fall in August

Oil Loadings at Russia's Western Ports on the Rise

Oil Loadings at Russia's Western Ports on the Rise

US LNG Export Dominance Tested as Europe's Demand Wilts

US LNG Export Dominance Tested as Europe's Demand Wilts

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Russia's September western port oil loadings to rise 1.5% m/m, sources state
Asia spot LNG rates down on muted demand, cooler weather
Weight, speed of Nepal plane in July crash did not match guidelines, probe finds