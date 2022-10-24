Tuscany Requests Costly Compensations for New Italian LNG Terminal

The region of Tuscany has asked for hundreds of millions of euros in investments in exchange for allowing a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the Tuscan port of Piombino, the Italian region said.

In a statement on Monday, the region's administration said it had approved the new terminal, adding it was sending a list of requests to the national government.

In June Italian state-controlled gas grid operator Snam bought a new floating storage and regasification unit (FRSU) in an effort to boost the country's energy security in the face of dwindling Russian gas supplies.

Tuscany President Eugenio Giani, who is also the special commissioner for the terminal, asked the national government to approve a 200 million euro grant for the clean-up of an old steel plant site in the port city, the region said.

Giani also requested state-funded investments worth 145 million euros to support tourism and to build infrastructure.

He also asked Rome to approve a discount of at least 50% for energy bills for households and companies in Piombino for the three years when the vessel will be moored in the port.

This comes on the top of a 100 million euros already requested for building wind and solar farms in Piombino.

Giani said he would sign the approval for the FRSU on Tuesday.





(Reuters - Reporting by Silvia Ognibene; writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)