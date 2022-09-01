28997 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Tricoire named VP TotalEnergies Marine Fuels

Image courtesy TotalEnergies Marine Fuels

Louise Tricoire, a 20-year TotalEnergies veteran, has been named Vice President of TotalEnergies' Marine Fuels, replacing outgoing VP Jérôme Leprince-Ringuet who was tapped to take up a new role within the TotalEnergies organization in Paris.

In 2021, she was appointed VP Customer Line CO2 in the newly created OneTech Branch of TotalEnergies, building on all TotalEnergies’ consolidated technical expertise to accelerate the development and implementation of the best solutions to decarbonize its sites, as well as to scale up the technical team dedicated to TotalEnergies’ Carbon Capture & Storage development.

