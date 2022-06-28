Trelleborg Supplies Docking Equipment for Sinopec’s Tianjin LNG Terminal

Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure has supplied a combination of docking and mooring equipment and Ship-Shore Links for phase two of the expansion of Sinopec’s Tianjin LNG receiving terminal, located in the Nangang Industrial Zone of Tianjin City, China.

Shun OuYang, Director of the Material Department at Sinopec’s Tianjin LNG, said, “Our expanded terminal, which is the first Chinese LNG terminal with two berths in operation, will increase its annual LNG import and regasification capacity from six to 10.8 million tons per annum. After supplying phase one of the development of the terminal in 2016 with a range of docking and mooring equipment, we had no hesitation in turning to Trelleborg once again. Trelleborg’s vast experience and track record in supplying high-performance solutions to high-profile, demanding projects across the globe, meant that we had no doubt that they would deliver.”

Trelleborg has supplied its Quick Release Hooks, Docking Aid System, Ship-Shore Links and Environmental Monitoring System for Tianjin LNG’s latest phase of expansion.