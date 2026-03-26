marine link image
Subscribe
Search

Transneft Looks to Redirect Oil From Attacked Baltic Ports

March 26, 2026

© grigvovan - stock.adobe.com
© grigvovan - stock.adobe.com

Russia's oil pipeline monopoly Transneft will try to redirect oil exports from the Baltic Sea ports, damaged by drone attacks, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing the head of the company.

According to Reuters calculations based on market data, at least 40% of Russia's oil export capacity is at a halt following Ukrainian drone attacks, a disputed attack on a major pipeline and the seizure of tankers.

Ukrainian drones attacked this week the Baltic Sea ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga, major hubs for Russian oil exports, forcing them to suspend loadings, industry sources told Reuters.

"Redirecting such volumes at short notice is difficult. These are significant amounts," Transneft's CEO Nikolai Tokarev is quoted by Interfax as saying.

"As for our company, we will try to do everything possible as quickly as we can," he said.

Tokarev did not say if the ports halted operations.


PRIMORSK IS MAJOR OUTLET FOR URALS CRUDE

Primorsk, which is able to export more than 1 million barrels of crude oil per day, is a major outlet for Russia's flagship Urals crude and high-quality diesel.

According to sources, Ust-Luga exported 32.9 million metric tons of oil products last year, and Primorsk 16.8 million tons.

(Reuters)

Port Oil Exports

Related Logistics News

Yoshihiro Hayakawa, CEO and Managing Director of Maraen (Credit: Maraen)

Maraen Approves $40M Port of Nigg Upgrade After Rebrand
© Adobe Stock/Kirill

Russian Baltic Ports Pause Crude Loadings after Ukrainian...
© Adobe Stock/Eugene

Jordan Purchases 50,000 Tons Fed Barley
© Nicola78/Wirestock Creators / Adobe Stock

CK Hutchison Says Panama Arbitration Claim Now Tops $2...
Antonis Malaxianakis, Founder & CEO of HarborLab. Credit: HarborLab

HarborLab, Danaos Collaborate on Fully Integrated Port...

ICTSI Launches South Luzon Container Terminal

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal
marine link image

Sponsored

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Transneft Looks to Redirect Oil From Attacked Baltic Ports

Transneft Looks to Redirect Oil From Attacked Baltic Ports

Hapag-Lloyd Incurs Significant Weekly Costs Due to Ongoing Middle East Conflict

Hapag-Lloyd Incurs Significant Weekly Costs Due to Ongoing Middle East Conflict

Maraen Approves $40M Port of Nigg Upgrade After Rebrand

Maraen Approves $40M Port of Nigg Upgrade After Rebrand

Legal Action Taken Following Spiridon II Livestock Deaths

Legal Action Taken Following Spiridon II Livestock Deaths

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Somalia's tuk-tuks stall as Iran war drives fuel price spike
Investors fear a further Middle East escalated as oil prices rise by 5%
Italian tax police search multiple office in IT contract probe