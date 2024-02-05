Car Trade Restarts at US Northwest Terminal 46

Terminal 46 marked a significant milestone on Friday, February 2, as it welcomed the arrival of the Glovis vessel Silver Sky transporting automobiles destined for Canada.

More than 2,500 automobiles discharged at Terminal 46, in The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) gateway, where they will await transport to Canadian KIA and Hyundai dealerships later this month.

As the first automobile vessel in more than 20 years to call the terminal, this new automobile business will further increase automobile volumes in the NWSA gateway which were up 96% year-over-year in December 2023.

Over the past several years, Terminal 46 has played a critical role in providing available capacity for various cargo needs throughout the gateway.

In response to post-pandemic containerized cargo surges, Terminal 46 evolved into a crucial near-dock storage facility, facilitating the seamless movement of containerized cargo.

The NWSA recognizes the extra effort extended by the local U.S. Customs and Border Protection team and full collaboration from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and Pacific Terminal Services Company.



