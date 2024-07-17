Subscribe
Toyota Tsusho Orders Four Vessels for Angolan Port Development Project

July 17, 2024

(Credit: Damen)
(Credit: Damen)

Dutch shipbuilder Damen has signed a contract with Toyota Tsusho for the delivery of four vessels to support the port development project in Namibe, Angola.

The order consists of two ASD Tugs 2813, a Pushy Cat 1004 and a Stan Pilot 1905. The vessels will be provided to the Ministry of Transport Angola as part of a Japanese Government funded port development project.

Damen will deliver the vessels in the first quarter of 2025.

The shipbuilder had already commenced construction of the vessels at Damen Shipyards Gorinchem, the Netherlands (Pushy Cat 1004), Damen Shipyards Antalya, Turkey (Stan Pilot 1905) and Damen Song Cam Shipyard, Vietnam (ASD Tugs 2813), prior to receiving the order.

Toyota Tsusho is a first-time client for Damen. The large Japanese trading house has a global presence with a diverse portfolio. In addition to supporting the business activities of Toyota Motors, the company is also active in industrial, commercial and consumer sectors. Toyota Tsusho frequently collaborates with the Japanese Government on infrastructure projects around the world.

The port development project is Toyota Tsusho’s first such project in the African nation which started in early 2019. The company has, however, a long history in Angola, having exported its cars to the country since 1966.

The project includes, amongst other measures, the expansion of the Namibe container terminal and construction of a new terminal. This will allow larger vessels to call at the port, thereby diversifying the materials it is able to handle.

As a result, the port development project is anticipated to provide wider employment opportunities in Angola, while also providing the country with full independence in import activities, reducing the costs of freight transportation and boosting the national economy.

Shipbuilding Ports Infrastructure Maritime Tugboats

