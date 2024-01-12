Subscribe
Search

TotalEnergies Restarts Port Arthur, Texas, Crude Units

January 12, 2024

© trongnguyen / Adobe Stock
© trongnguyen / Adobe Stock

TotalEnergies on Friday restarted the large crude distillation unit (CDU) and large vacuum distillation unit (VDU) at its 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, said people familiar with plant operations.

The refinery's two CDUs and two VDUs were shut on Thursday following a malfunction on the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC), the sources said. The CDUs and VDUs convert oil into feedstocks for all other units at the refinery.

A TotalEnergies spokesperson was not immediately available to discuss operations at the refinery.

The 76,000-bpd FCC-2 was operating on Friday, the sources said. During a malfunction on the catalytic cracker on Wednesday and Thursday, production and steam use was reduced on several units, TotalEnergies told the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality in a regulatory filing.

There is only FCC at the TotalEnergies refinery.

The 150,000-bpd ACU-1 CDU and 60,000-bpd VDU-2 restarted on Friday, the sources said. ACU-1 is one of two units operating at atmospheric pressure that begins the refining process by converting crude oil into feedstocks for all other units.

VDU-2 receives gunky residual crude oil from ACU-1 and, operating at vacuum pressure, breaks it down into feedstocks for other units.

The 40,000-bpd ACU-2, as well as the 51,000-bpd VDU-1 remained idled on Friday, the sources said.

FCC-2 has struggled to reach full production since completing a three-month overhaul on Nov. 20, sources have told Reuters.

ACU-2 and VDU-1 remained shut until mid-December as FCC-2 was raising its production level.

The FCC-2 overhaul included replacement of the 1.3-million-pound (590 metric ton) reactor on the unit.


(Reuters - Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler and Marguerita Choy)

North America Liquid Bulk

Related Logistics News

© moofushi / Adobe Stock

Vopak Consortium Selected to Operate New LNG Terminal in...
(File photo: Port Houston)

Containership Fire Kills Two in Port Houston
© roundex / Adobe Stock

Russian LNG Exports to Europe Fell 1.9% in 2023
File photo: Great Lakes' hopper dredge Padre Island in Galveston Channel in August 2023. (Credit: Luke Waack / U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

Great Lakes Bags $173.7 Million in New Dredging Contracts
(Image: Port NOLA)

$73.77 Million Grant a Boost for Port NOLA & Inland...
© Vallehr / Adobe Stock

How Could Red Sea Attacks Affect Oil and Gas Shipping?

Interview

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

Insight

Shipping Attacks Push US and Allies to Mideast Crunch Point

Shipping Attacks Push US and Allies to Mideast Crunch Point

Video

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

Logistics News

TotalEnergies Restarts Port Arthur, Texas, Crude Units

TotalEnergies Restarts Port Arthur, Texas, Crude Units

APM Terminals to Develop Container Terminal at Plaquemines Port

APM Terminals to Develop Container Terminal at Plaquemines Port

Baltic Dry Index Marks Worst Week Since 2008

Baltic Dry Index Marks Worst Week Since 2008

Container Rates Soar on Concerns of Prolonged Red Sea Disruption

Container Rates Soar on Concerns of Prolonged Red Sea Disruption

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News