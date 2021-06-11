TotalEnergies Ramps up R&D into Ammonia as Marine Fuel

TotalEnergies announced today that it is extending research into the viability of ammonia as an alternative marine fuel, entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 22 companies across diverse industries to initiate a joint study on ammonia as an alternative marine fuel. These industries include energy, mining, power utility, chemical, terminal, shipping, shipbuilding, manufacturing, bunkering and classification society.

“Ammonia is seen as a promising future fuel for shipping from an emissions reduction and scalability perspective," said Jérôme Leprince-Ringuet, Vice President Marine Fuels at TotalEnergies. "However, safety, technology maturity and affordability remain key challenges which we need to overcome. In tandem with TotalEnergies’ R&D efforts, we are delighted to be part of these pioneering, industry-wide collaborations, to unlock ammonia as a cleaner marine fuel for ships.”

This joint study framework will address common cross-industry challenges that need to be overcome for ammonia to contribute to the decarbonization of the shipping industry, including the safety assessment of an ammonia-fueled ship and ammonia bunkering, ammonia fuel specification and the net carbon emissions from ammonia production.

TotalEnergies has also recently embarked on a joint project with other maritime industry leaders, through the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, to assess the technical, financial and environmental potential of converting existing vessels to future fuel solutions and technology, such as ammonia.

In addition, since 2019, TotalEnergies’ membership in the Ammonia Energy Association – a global industry association that promotes the responsible use of ammonia in a sustainable energy economy – has enabled the Company to deepen its investigation of ammonia within its portfolio of clean energy technologies.

In July 2020, TotalEnergies also set up a Clean Hydrogen business unit, giving shape to the Company’s ambition to become a leader in the mass production of clean hydrogen, the first building block of green ammonia.





