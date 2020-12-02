28818 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Saturday, December 5, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

December 2, 2020

Toft Takes the Helm at MSC

Soren Toft started his new role as CEO at MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company on December 2, 2020. Photo: MSC

Soren Toft started his new role as CEO at MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company on December 2, 2020. Photo: MSC

Soren Toft started his new role as CEO at MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company on December 2, 2020, reporting to Diego Aponte, MSC Group President, and Gianluigi Aponte, Founder and MSC Group Chairman.

Toft will oversees MSC’s global cargo businesses including ocean liner and logistics. He will also be a member of the board of directors of Terminal Investment Ltd (TiL), the terminals business which is majority-owned by MSC.

Soren Toft joins MSC from Maersk, where he served as COO since 2013 and later as a Member of the Executive Board.

“With his 25 years of experience in leadership roles at Maersk, and his comprehensive understanding of the future of the container shipping supply chain, Soren is the ideal match to help lead MSC into the future at the helm of our family company, building on the strategy which has made MSC such a growing success these past five decades,” said Diego Aponte.

Related News

Image: oneTank

OSG Taps oneTank for BWT Solution for Fleet

 © sheilaf2002 / Adobe Stock

Container Lines Expect US Import Binge to Lose Steam

 © Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

US Axes Environmental Reviews of LNG Marine Transport

 Rear Admiral John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

INTERVIEW: RDML John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

 © CG Timmermans / MarineTraffic.com

Rare US Soybean Cargo Unloaded at Brazils Paranaguá Port

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Marine engineer cadet

● Jacksonville, Florida, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int