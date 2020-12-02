Toft Takes the Helm at MSC

Soren Toft started his new role as CEO at MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company on December 2, 2020, reporting to Diego Aponte, MSC Group President, and Gianluigi Aponte, Founder and MSC Group Chairman.

Toft will oversees MSC’s global cargo businesses including ocean liner and logistics. He will also be a member of the board of directors of Terminal Investment Ltd (TiL), the terminals business which is majority-owned by MSC.

Soren Toft joins MSC from Maersk, where he served as COO since 2013 and later as a Member of the Executive Board.

“With his 25 years of experience in leadership roles at Maersk, and his comprehensive understanding of the future of the container shipping supply chain, Soren is the ideal match to help lead MSC into the future at the helm of our family company, building on the strategy which has made MSC such a growing success these past five decades,” said Diego Aponte.



