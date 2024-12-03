Subscribe
Search

Thoresen to Deploy Sealink NextGen on 24 Vessels

December 3, 2024

Combining LEO and VSAT in a seamless, end-to-end managed Sealink NextGen hybrid network will enable Thoresen Shipping to optimise its operations and improve customer support through enhanced application performance and network security. Image courtesy Thoresen Shipping
Combining LEO and VSAT in a seamless, end-to-end managed Sealink NextGen hybrid network will enable Thoresen Shipping to optimise its operations and improve customer support through enhanced application performance and network security. Image courtesy Thoresen Shipping

Marlink is supporting digital transformation for Thoresen Shipping with the migration of its fleet to the Sealink NextGen solution.

Thoresen Shipping Facts

Thoresen Shipping is a global dry bulk shipping operator headquartered in Thailand with a presence in Dubai, London and Singapore.  Dating to 1904, Thoresen Shipping owns a modern fleet of 24 Supramax and Ultramax bulk carriers.

Marlink will deploy a complete hybrid network comprising guaranteed throughput by blending VSAT with Starlink LEO and additional backup services. The integration includes software-defined application routing (SD-WAN) using Marlink’s XChange network management tool as well as Endpoint Detection cyber protection.

The SD-WAN functionality in Marlink’s Xchange platform enables cloud applications and remote operations at sea by ensuring guaranteed connectivity levels to run business and crew applications on a hybrid network solution. XChange enables the seamless fusion of the different networks – whether GEO, LEO or MSS backup – to leverage the benefits of a single secure hybrid solution with the highest uptime available and guaranteed global coverage.

Combining LEO and VSAT in a seamless, end-to-end managed Sealink NextGen hybrid network will enable Thoresen Shipping to optimize its operations and improve customer support through enhanced application performance and network security.

The solution will enable enhanced crew communications in addition to improved operational support including collaborative workflow and remote access to shipboard systems.

Technology SatCom Connectivity Digitalizatione

Related Logistics News

The ITCH in action (Credit: Shipshave)

Hapag-Lloyd Scratches Fouling ITCH with Shipshave’s...
(c) JR Slompo / Adobestock

Brazil Grain Barges Return as Amazon Drought Eases
(c) Timon / Adobestock

PREVIEW: IMO Maritime Safety Committee 109th session
Rotra Future is launched. Image courtesy Concordia Damen

Offshore Wind RoRo Vessel Rotra Futura Launched

MSE Int'l Wins Funding for Port Recharging Project
wombat Safety Software (c) TBS / Wombat

TBS, Wombat to partner on Safety Management System

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

San Antonio Terminal Int'l concession extended until 2030

San Antonio Terminal Int'l concession extended until 2030

Tanker, Tugboat Crews receive 2024 IMO Bravery Award

Tanker, Tugboat Crews receive 2024 IMO Bravery Award

MPT Welcomes Dr. Crystal Allen Craft as VP, Academic Affairs

MPT Welcomes Dr. Crystal Allen Craft as VP, Academic Affairs

Pioneering Hydrogen-Powered River Vessel in France

Pioneering Hydrogen-Powered River Vessel in France

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Venezuela's oil exports approach 1 million bpd sustained by sales to Asia
India's IndiGo takes legal action against Mahindra in battle over usage of '6E' branding
United States deepens sanctions on Iran's 'shadow' oil fleet