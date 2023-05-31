Subscribe
Thenamaris to install Starlink LEO Internet

May 31, 2023

Image courtesy Marlink
Image courtesy Marlink

Marlink will support shipmanager Thenamaris in its digital business transformation with the integration of Starlink within its smart hybrid network.

Thenamaris is an existing user of Marlink’s Sealink VSAT with L-Band backup in part of its fleet and plans to add new LEO services – to provide an additional layer of capability onboard its vessels – a concept Marlink has created as a next generation solution. Sealink NextGen combines GEO VSAT and MSS back-up with customers’ required mix of LEO or MEO connectivity, 5G and digital solutions, all controlled and managed via Marlink’s Xchange platform.

This combination aims to provide Thenamaris with a blended network spanning guaranteed bandwidth and best effort services across multiple channels.

Thenamaris Group is a global manager of a high-specification, modern ocean-going fleet, of a total of 88 vessels, including 50 crude oil and products tankers, 23 bulk carriers and containerships as well as seven LNG carriers and eight LPG carriers.

