Thai Exports May Drop 8-10% This Year

Thailand’s exports may fall by 8%-10% this year, slightly better than the 10% fall predicted earlier, due to a gradual recovery in global demand, the Thai shipping association said on Tuesday.

Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, should have bottomed out, Ghanyapad Tantipipatpong, chairwoman of the Thai National Shippers’ Council, told reporters.

But a persistently strong baht remains a concern, the group said.





(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Ed Davies)