28796 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 6, 2020

Thai Exports May Drop 8-10% This Year

© Amarinj / Adobe Stock

© Amarinj / Adobe Stock

Thailand’s exports may fall by 8%-10% this year, slightly better than the 10% fall predicted earlier, due to a gradual recovery in global demand, the Thai shipping association said on Tuesday.

Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, should have bottomed out, Ghanyapad Tantipipatpong, chairwoman of the Thai National Shippers’ Council, told reporters.

But a persistently strong baht remains a concern, the group said.


(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Ed Davies)

Related News

Christine Spiten - a passion for ocean #ACTION. Photo Courtesy Norhipping

Interview: Christine Spiten, WWF & Cleaning Up Ocean Plastics

 © eyewave / Adobe Stock

CMA CGM Hit by Cyber Attack

 Graphic representation of the exercise; met-ocean data collection operations running concurrently with simulated threats, detection and mitigation assets. Image from ION.

Autonomous ANTX: Seismic Survey Tech and Port Security

 “Digitalization is not an option anymore - it is here to stay - and the marine insurance sector needs to keep pace" said Patrizia Kern, IUMI Data and Digitalization Forum Chair.

IUMI: Insurers, Underwriters Must Jump Onboard Maritime's Digital Transformation

 © Val Traveller / Adobe Stock

CMA CGM Suspects Data Breach from Cyber Attack

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Transportation Supervisor (Deputy Vessel Master)

● St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. ● Massena, NY, United States

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int