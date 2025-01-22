Texas ports begin resuming operations after winter storm

Several Texas ports began to resume operations on Wednesday, after winter storm Enzo moved out of the state, according to ports and a shipping notice seen by Reuters.

The port of Freeport had resumed vessel operations on Wednesday morning, while the ports of Houston and Galveston were planning to reopen to vessel traffic later in the day.

The storm brought several inches of snow to Texas, Louisiana and Florida, where extreme winter conditions are rare. It forced the shutdown of school districts, businesses and roads in large cities including Houston and New Orleans, but has so far caused minor interruptions to energy operations.

Freeport, Galveston and Houston had reduced ship movements on Tuesday amid low temperatures and snow.

Galveston ship pilots, who assist in moving vessels around ports, were looking to resume services on Wednesday afternoon after suspending vessel activity late on Monday, Rodger Rees, CEO of Galveston Wharves, said.

Inbound vessel traffic was expected to resume at the Port of Houston on Wednesday, according to the shipping agency notice. All of Port Houston's eight public facilities were closed on Tuesday, the port had said.

The Lake Charles pilots in Louisiana said on Wednesday their service remained suspended.

The Port of Corpus Christi said vessel traffic was moving.

Ports of Freeport, Houston and Lake Charles did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Vessel movements at the Port of New Orleans were not anticipated to begin until Thursday, a shipping agency advisory said, citing the New Orleans Board of Trade.

Also in Freeport, liquefaction operations at Freeport LNG's plants were taken offline on Tuesday due to intermittent power-supply issues.

Electricity provider CenterPoint Energy CNP.N, which reported fewer than 40,000 customers without power in Texas and Louisiana on Wednesday, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

