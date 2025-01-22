Subscribe
Search

Texas ports begin resuming operations after winter storm

January 22, 2025

The port of houston, Texas (c) harshavardhan Adobestock
The port of houston, Texas (c) harshavardhan Adobestock

Several Texas ports began to resume operations on Wednesday, after winter storm Enzo moved out of the state, according to ports and a shipping notice seen by Reuters.

The port of Freeport had resumed vessel operations on Wednesday morning, while the ports of Houston and Galveston were planning to reopen to vessel traffic later in the day.

The storm brought several inches of snow to Texas, Louisiana and Florida, where extreme winter conditions are rare. It forced the shutdown of school districts, businesses and roads in large cities including Houston and New Orleans, but has so far caused minor interruptions to energy operations.

Freeport, Galveston and Houston had reduced ship movements on Tuesday amid low temperatures and snow.

Galveston ship pilots, who assist in moving vessels around ports, were looking to resume services on Wednesday afternoon after suspending vessel activity late on Monday, Rodger Rees, CEO of Galveston Wharves, said.

Inbound vessel traffic was expected to resume at the Port of Houston on Wednesday, according to the shipping agency notice. All of Port Houston's eight public facilities were closed on Tuesday, the port had said.

The Lake Charles pilots in Louisiana said on Wednesday their service remained suspended.

The Port of Corpus Christi said vessel traffic was moving.

Ports of Freeport, Houston and Lake Charles did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Vessel movements at the Port of New Orleans were not anticipated to begin until Thursday, a shipping agency advisory said, citing the New Orleans Board of Trade.

Also in Freeport, liquefaction operations at Freeport LNG's plants were taken offline on Tuesday due to intermittent power-supply issues.

Electricity provider CenterPoint Energy CNP.N, which reported fewer than 40,000 customers without power in Texas and Louisiana on Wednesday, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Freeport LNG export plant in Texas to remain shut until power supply stabilizes.

Ports Government Update Logistics Coastal/Inland Cargo Ports and Logistics

Related Logistics News

Dozens of Migrants Feared Drowned, NGO says
©Ilgun/AdobeStock

Port of New Orleans wins $1 Million EPA Grant
©Olli/AdobeStock

Finland: Tanker Sabotage Crew poised to cut cables when...
©searagen/AdobeStock

Panama Canal Slots Going Unfilled
© Trevor Benbrook / Adobe Stock

New Sanctions Expected to Have Severe Consequences for...
©wetzkaz/AdobeStock

Box Shipping Rates may fall as US Port Strikes Averted

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
New Fernstrum Keel Cooler Product

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

Nigerian Terminal Purchases New Mobile Cranes

Nigerian Terminal Purchases New Mobile Cranes

Baltic Index sags as all vessel sectors disappoint

Baltic Index sags as all vessel sectors disappoint

Texas ports begin resuming operations after winter storm

Texas ports begin resuming operations after winter storm

Lyondell to begin closure of Houston Refinery this weekend

Lyondell to begin closure of Houston Refinery this weekend

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Senators question if Frontier, Spirit Airlines are manipulating seat rates
Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan misses out on quotes for fourth-quarter earnings
United Airlines CEO calls pullback in domestic seats a resilient pattern