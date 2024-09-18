APM Terminals Invests $115 million in West Africa Container Terminal

APM Terminals celebrated the inauguration of a comprehensive $115 million upgrade project at its West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) in Onne, Nigeria.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, represented by his Senior Adviser (Technical), Professor Babatunde Bolaji Bernard; Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Olufemi Oloruntola; Comptroller-General of Customs, Mr Adewale Adeniyi; the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), represented by the Executive Director Marine and Operations, Engr. Olalekan Badmus and the Managing Director of the Oil & Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA), Alhaji Bamanga Usman Jada, among several others.

The Vice President, who was represented by the Personal Assistant to the President on Subnational Infrastructure (Office of the Vice President), Musaddiq Mustapha, commended APM Terminals for its huge investment in WACT. He said the investment in the WACT upgrade will further enhance service delivery at the port, and attract more vessels to the port.

Vice President Shettima commented during the inauguration, “Nigeria is a country of significant opportunities. APM Terminals’ investment in WACT is a clear sign of the company's strong commitment to developing ports that are a lifeline to global trade.” He added, “Nigeria will continue collaborating with APM Terminals in the long term to create an environment where businesses participating in global trade can thrive.”

The upgrade project includes extensive yard expansion, state-of-the-art equipment acquisition and a modern office complex. New Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHC), Rubber Tire Gantries (RTG), and advanced Cargo Handling Equipment (CHE) will reduce turnaround time. A superior operating model revolutionizes efficiency at the quay, yard and gate, setting new benchmarks in service delivery. This investment will introduce an innovative auto gate system and advanced data center, lifting WACT’s operational efficiency. The self-service kiosks have also been upgraded to elevate customer experience.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, who also commended APM Terminals for the investment in WACT, assured that the Ministry will continue to support terminal operators to modernize the port and reduce the cost of doing business at the nation’s gateway.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, said the WACT upgrade will support the efforts of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to generate more revenue, facilitate trade and curtail the smuggling of harmful and dangerous goods into Nigeria.

The Managing Director of NPA, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, represented by the Executive Director Marine & Operations, Engr. Olalekan Badmus commented, “This project is a clear demonstration of our dedication to ensuring our eastern ports, such as Onne, play a more central role in our national maritime strategy. This will ultimately improve our national maritime traffic. First and foremost, I will like to extend our profound gratitude and commendation to the management of West Africa Container Terminal Nig. Limited for their substantial investment in this vital infrastructure. Your commitment to advancing Nigeria's maritime sector is truly commendable and serves as a shining example of foreign direct investment into our nation's economy.”

The expanded yard space, which has almost doubled, providing more space but also lifting safety standards through optimized container stacking, minimizing the risk of collisions. State-of-the-art access control and CCTV systems create a secure environment for cargo and personnel. The updated Traffic Management plan also contributes to a safer environment. In addition, a 1MW solar power generation facility has been installed.

Olaf Gelhausen, Chief Operating Officer of APM Terminals, said, "This $115 million investment is a bold statement of our faith in Nigeria's economic potential. As Africa's largest economy and most populous nation, Nigeria stands on the brink of remarkable growth. We are proud to be catalysts in this journey, transforming WACT into a world-class facility that is lifting standards to drive trade and prosperity across West Africa." He added, “The transformative upgrade project at WACT embodies APM Terminals' vision of lifting standards in the industry. We're enhancing capacity, redefining customer experience, and forging stronger partnerships with the Nigerian government to lift global trade.”

APM Terminals noted it has intensified its talks with the Nigerian administration and port authority to make its plans for future investments concrete. A proposal to invest more than $500 million in the future is built on the foundation of a long-term partnership.