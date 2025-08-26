Subscribe
Search

Terminal Portuario de Guayaquil Training Simulators Boost Efficiency, Safety

August 26, 2025

© Terminal Portuario de Guayaquil
© Terminal Portuario de Guayaquil

Terminal Portuario de Guayaquil (TPG), a Hanseatic Global Terminals port, is incorporating simulators that raise the standard for staff training, improve safety and optimize operational efficiency. With the equipment, training takes place in a virtual environment that replicates actual conditions without interrupting normal operations.

TPG's General Manager, Luisenrique Navas, called these simulators a qualitative leap for training, as they significantly accelerate the learning curve for new operators, guarantee ongoing skill refreshment for experienced personnel and optimize productivity levels. They also reinforces the port's commitment to sustainability by consuming fewer resources and minimizing environmental impact during training processes.

Developed by the Finnish company Mevea, the simulators accurately reproduce the operation of cranes and port vehicles such as reach stackers, forklifts, RTG and STS cranes. The MEVEA PRO 5 model offers a realistic cockpit with interchangeable controls, touch screens and a motion platform that simulates varying weather conditions and terrain, facilitating practice in complex and emergency situations.

The MEVEA PRO 8 is used to train personnel on integrated management of port processes, replicating crane and terminal operations. Its advanced technology generates dynamic scenarios for complex maneuvers, risk assessment and decision making under pressure, while providing monitoring tools that optimize training and operating protocols.

With these tools, Terminal Portuario de Guayaquil (TPG) reinforces its position as a regional benchmark, combining technological innovation with operational excellence and logistics development.

Technology Ports Marine Equipment Maritime Safety Maritime Training

Related Logistics News

(Credit: UAL)

UAL Introduces New Shuttle Service for Southern Caribbean
Source: APM Terminals

APM Terminals to Accelerate Port Development in Andhra...
Source: SC Ports (Photo: John Smoak)

Melvin Resigns as President of South Carolina Ports...

AAPA Writes to DOT about Surface Transportation...
© Eugene / Adobe Stock

Ships Queue at Russian Grain Port
Copyright Wojciech Wrzesień/AdobeStock

LNG Cargoes from Sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 Project Flow East

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Renewable Propane Making Path to Zero Easier for Ports

Renewable Propane Making Path to Zero Easier for Ports

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Terminal Portuario de Guayaquil Training Simulators Boost Efficiency, Safety

Terminal Portuario de Guayaquil Training Simulators Boost Efficiency, Safety

DFT Freight Predictions Signal End of Oil Era

DFT Freight Predictions Signal End of Oil Era

UAL Introduces New Shuttle Service for Southern Caribbean

UAL Introduces New Shuttle Service for Southern Caribbean

Grain Shipments Halved from Russia, Ukraine

Grain Shipments Halved from Russia, Ukraine

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Maguire: Japan's utilities have cut their fossil fuel electricity to new lows.
PetroChina buys natural gas assets from CNPC for $5.59 billion
Japan extends leases for offshore wind farms by 10 years to reduce costs