Subscribe
Search

Temporary Barge Quay Constructed at Europa Terminal in Antwerp

May 17, 2023

(Photo: Port of Antwerp-Bruges)
(Photo: Port of Antwerp-Bruges)

A temporary barge quay has been constructed at Europa Terminal in Antwerp to allow smooth service during works during the first phase of the terminal's renewal project.

Operational as of Wednesday, the quay is temporarily creating additional mooring space for inland navigation. The quayside and terminal upgrade, which will take about 10 years, will ensure that the latest generation of container ships can continue to call at Antwerp.

Port of Antwerp-Bruges and PSA Antwerp are investing in the upgrade of the quayside and automated yard of the Europa Terminal. The works are being split up into three major phases, with a third of the new quayside being upgraded each time, while the remainder remains operational.

With preparatory work and tests completed, the first phase of the extensive works can now get underway. In this phase, the Temporary Partnership of four contractors - Artes-Roegiers, Artes-Depret, Herbosch-Kiere and Boskalis - will demolish the existing quayside, installing temporary structures for further implementation.

According to the port, completing the project in three phases will allow the terminal to remain operational throughout the entire 10-year period of the works and allow ships to continue to dock. 

Construction of the new 150-metre quay was completed in April and after extensive testing, it is now ready to handle barges until the end of the works. Port of Antwerp-Bruges will be in charge of the operationality of the quay during the works.

Annick De Ridder, Port Alderwoman of the City of Antwerp and Chair of the Board of Directors of Port of Antwerp-Bruges: "Thanks to the Europa Terminal being deepened from 13.5 to 16 meters, together with PSA Antwerp, we will be able to continue to receive the largest container ships. This new barge quay will provide additional mooring space for inland navigation during the extensive works. This project is essential to the competitiveness and sustainable growth of our port, the economic engine of Flanders."

Cameron Thorpe, CEO PSA Belgium, said, "It is essential that we maintain a high level of operational delivery to our customers during the investments to upgrade the Europa Terminal. We are convinced that in cooperation with the port and our customers, this temporary quay will ensure that we can continue to serve the barges calling at PSA Antwerp."

Ports Barges Europe Infrastructure Cargo Terminals Port Development Containers & Breakbulk Engineering & Construction

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Port of Amsterdam)

PowerCon to Supply Shore Power for Cruise Port Amsterdam
© Björn Wylezich / Adobe Stock

COSCO Halts Works on Port in Peru After Landslide
© Wolfgang Jargstorff / Adobe Stock

Germany Approves Cosco Stake in Hamburg Port Terminal
© ManuelHurtado / Adobe Stock

US Consumer Goods Import Forecast Lowered for First Half...
(Image: Port of Vancouver)

Canadian Government Approves Vancouver Terminal Expansion
(Photo courtesy INFORM)

INFORM Optimization Software Chosen for Europa Terminal


Trending Logistics News

© Jezper / Adobe Stock

New Container Depot Opened in Port of Mobile
Ports
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District presents Jaxport with $35 million refund for unused prepayments for the harbor deepening project. From left: Jaxport Board Vice Chair Daniel Bean, Jaxport CEO Eric Green, USACE Deputy District Engineer for Programs and Project Management Howie Gonzales, USACE Chief of Water Resources Branch Milan Mora, and USACE Senior Project Manager Jason Harrah. (Photo: Jaxport)

Jaxport Gets $35 Million Refund for Harbor Deepening
Ports

Interview

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

Insight

Germany's LNG Import Terminals Tackle Challenges

Germany's LNG Import Terminals Tackle Challenges

Sponsored

Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities of Floating Wind with Acteon CCO Barry Parsons

Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities of Floating Wind with Acteon CCO Barry Parsons

Video

Temporary Barge Quay Constructed at Europa Terminal in Antwerp

Temporary Barge Quay Constructed at Europa Terminal in Antwerp

Logistics News

US West Coast Ports Regain Lost Volume as Competitive Pressure Mounts

US West Coast Ports Regain Lost Volume as Competitive Pressure Mounts

Black Sea Gain Corridor has Not Yet Resumed Operations

Black Sea Gain Corridor has Not Yet Resumed Operations

Ukraine Black Sea Grain Deal Extended for Two Months

Ukraine Black Sea Grain Deal Extended for Two Months

Manson Awarded Dredging Work in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida

Manson Awarded Dredging Work in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News