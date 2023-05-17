Temporary Barge Quay Constructed at Europa Terminal in Antwerp

A temporary barge quay has been constructed at Europa Terminal in Antwerp to allow smooth service during works during the first phase of the terminal's renewal project.

Operational as of Wednesday, the quay is temporarily creating additional mooring space for inland navigation. The quayside and terminal upgrade, which will take about 10 years, will ensure that the latest generation of container ships can continue to call at Antwerp.

Port of Antwerp-Bruges and PSA Antwerp are investing in the upgrade of the quayside and automated yard of the Europa Terminal. The works are being split up into three major phases, with a third of the new quayside being upgraded each time, while the remainder remains operational.

With preparatory work and tests completed, the first phase of the extensive works can now get underway. In this phase, the Temporary Partnership of four contractors - Artes-Roegiers, Artes-Depret, Herbosch-Kiere and Boskalis - will demolish the existing quayside, installing temporary structures for further implementation.

According to the port, completing the project in three phases will allow the terminal to remain operational throughout the entire 10-year period of the works and allow ships to continue to dock.

Construction of the new 150-metre quay was completed in April and after extensive testing, it is now ready to handle barges until the end of the works. Port of Antwerp-Bruges will be in charge of the operationality of the quay during the works.

Annick De Ridder, Port Alderwoman of the City of Antwerp and Chair of the Board of Directors of Port of Antwerp-Bruges: "Thanks to the Europa Terminal being deepened from 13.5 to 16 meters, together with PSA Antwerp, we will be able to continue to receive the largest container ships. This new barge quay will provide additional mooring space for inland navigation during the extensive works. This project is essential to the competitiveness and sustainable growth of our port, the economic engine of Flanders."

Cameron Thorpe, CEO PSA Belgium, said, "It is essential that we maintain a high level of operational delivery to our customers during the investments to upgrade the Europa Terminal. We are convinced that in cooperation with the port and our customers, this temporary quay will ensure that we can continue to serve the barges calling at PSA Antwerp."