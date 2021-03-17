Tech File: New Rubber Tyred Gantry Simulaton

CM Labs Simulations launched a simulator training solution for rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) operators, which it says is the only RTG training solution that provides exercises for working with overheight, open-top, breakbulk, and liquid containers, as well as standard 20-, 40-, and 45-foot containers.

Via the system, trainees can lock onto containers with twistlocks, and can also manage chain lifts and an overheight frame. The simulation accurately represents twistlock behaviour and provides operators with the realistic experience of locking the spreader onto the container.



When paired with CM Labs’ Instructor Operating Station (IOS), the training pack allows trainers to introduce specific challenges at any time, including terminal congestion, overweight containers, and more.



The Rubber-tyred Gantry Simulator Training Pack can run on any CM Labs ports equipment simulator, including the desktop Vortex Trainer, the motion-enabled Vortex Advantage, and the high-immersion Vortex Master. Thanks to their swappable control capabilities, each simulator can run a full fleet of training packs following the full journey of cargo. This includes STS Crane, Ship Pedestal Crane, Straddle Carrier, Reach Stacker, Mobile Harbor Crane, Reach Stacker, Forklift, and more.

Image: CM Labs