28986 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, July 15, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

July 15, 2022

Tech File: P&O Adopts Hull Stress Monitoring for new Hybrid 'Super Fferries'

Image Credit P&O Ferries

Image Credit P&O Ferries

Light Structures tapped to deliver custom fiber optic solution for stress and fatigue measurement with real-time decision support

Light Structures AS won the contract to provide a Hull Stress Monitoring System for two new hybrid-power, double-ended RoPAX vessels under construction at Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) in China for P&O Ferries. Delivery, installation, and commissioning is expected to be completed within 2022.

Measuring 230m long with 3,600 lane meters (Lm) and a passenger capacity of 1,500, the ferries will reeportedly become the largest double ended RoPAX vessels ever built and the largest vessels to operate on the route between Dover and Calais when they go into service in 2023.

Light Structures’ SENSFIBTM Global+ system will be used to monitor stress loading on the advanced new hull, providing precision data in real-time, which will also contribute to optimising maintenance windows based on real-world fatigue. The data collected by the SENSFIB sensors will also be used to validate integrity of the hull design over a sustained period, enabling improvements for future iterations.

Related News

Training for L. American Maritime Leaders

 Christine Spiten - a passion for ocean #ACTION. Photo Courtesy Norhipping

Interview: Christine Spiten, WWF & Cleaning Up Ocean Plastics

 (File photo: Port of Helsinki)

European Ports Call for More Shore Power

 Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar (Photo courtesy of UKHO)

Vice Adm. Badhwar Receives Alexander Dalrymple Award

 (Photo: Port of Rotterdam)

Boskalis Plans Switch to Green Shore Power in Rotterdam

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Second Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician IAT - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

DPA Superintendent

● IHS

Deck Engineer Machinist - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int