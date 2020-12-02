28818 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Thursday, December 3, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

December 2, 2020

OSG Taps oneTank for BWT Solution for Fleet

Image: oneTank

Image: oneTank

Jones Act tanker and ATB operator Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) selected oneTank, a Seattle-based ballast water treatment system manufacturer, to provide an aftpeak ballast water treatment solution for vessels in their fleet.

oneTank gained IMO BWMS Code approval in July 2020 and U.S. Coast Guard Type Approval in September 2020. Engineered as a low-cost ($65,000 per system) treatment option intended for vessels that do not need a complex solution, it is light and compact; the system has a footprint of just four square feet and requires only 15 amps of electrical power. oneTank focuses on the aftpeak tank.

“The aftpeak tank is often an afterthought,” said oneTank Managing Director Kevin Reynolds. “And then in shipyard it becomes a real challenge to install a complex, full-flow ballast treatment system for just one tank. That’s why we developed oneTank—to make treating one or a few ballast tanks simple. This simplicity results in an easier shipyard period and a lot of cost savings.”

oneTank treats tanks up to 4,000 cubic meters in volume. No compressed air, fresh water, or other auxiliary supports are needed. Treatment is achieved by applying and mixing bulk chemicals in-tank, with in-tank neutralization prior to discharge. Users can treat on their own schedules, avoiding busy in-port times, and the system’s operation is fully automatic.

