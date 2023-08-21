Subscribe
Search

NYK Takes Stake in Vehicle Terminal Business in Indonesia

August 21, 2023

Source: NYK
Source: NYK

NYK has acquired a 25% stake in PT. Patimban International Car Terminal (PICT), a car terminal operator based at the Indonesian port of Patimban. The shares were acquired from Toyota Tsusho Corporation, and registration was completed on August 18.

The port of Patimban is 120 kilometers east of the Jakarta city center and has been under construction in stages since 2018. The terminal was capable of handling 220,000 vehicles per year in 2022, and expansion is underway to increase capacity to 600,000 vehicles per year.

Tanjung Priok, another international port located in the Jakarta metropolitan area, has become chronically congested due to increased cargo volume. In addition, traffic congestion on the roads connecting the port and the Eastern Industrial Park in the eastern part of Jakarta, where many Japanese companies are located, has caused delays in importing and exporting auto parts and finished vehicles. The full-scale operation of the port of Patimban is expected to solve these problems, says NYK.

“Through our equity participation in PICT, we will be able to provide optimal logistics services to our customers, including vehicle and construction equipment manufacturers entering the Indonesian market, and contribute to developing the Indonesian economy.”

Ports Car Carriers

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada)

Canada Invests $2 Million in the Port of Johnstown
Jenna Richardt (Photo: Ports of Indiana)

Richardt to Lead Business Development for Ports of Indiana
Source: ICTSI

Victoria International Container Terminal Expands Crane...
Credit: Implenia

Implenia and NorSea to Build Floating Offshore Wind Plant...
3mar (Mobimar) offers a ramp-mounted autonomous bow charging system, NECTOR, that can establish a rapid connection to the vessel, easily activated via push button from the bridge. Image courtesy 3mar

Rapid Charging Systems: Current Technology for the Future...
Source: Svitzer Australia

Svitzer Australia Appoints New Managing Director

Interview

Tech Feature: Software Solutions for Efficient Liquid Bulk Ops

Tech Feature: Software Solutions for Efficient Liquid Bulk Ops

Insight

After Attacking Ukraine Wheat Exports, Russia Faces Own Shipping Challenge

After Attacking Ukraine Wheat Exports, Russia Faces Own Shipping Challenge

Video

Tech Feature: Software Solutions for Efficient Liquid Bulk Ops

Tech Feature: Software Solutions for Efficient Liquid Bulk Ops

Logistics News

Canada Invests $2 Million in the Port of Johnstown

Canada Invests $2 Million in the Port of Johnstown

Evergreen Containership is Largest Ever to Call Port of Baltimore

Evergreen Containership is Largest Ever to Call Port of Baltimore

Port Houston Reports Record July Box Volumes

Port Houston Reports Record July Box Volumes

Speaker Program fo 47th Annual Interferry Announced

Speaker Program fo 47th Annual Interferry Announced

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News